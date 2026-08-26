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Plus500 Depot
26.08.2026 17:18:46

U.S. Stocks Little Changed Ahead Of Nvidia Earnings

(RTTNews) - Stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Wednesday, with the major averages bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line after ending the previous session in positive territory.

Currently, the major averages are narrowly mixed. While the S&P 500 is up 4.71 points or 0.1 percent at 7,681.99, the Nasdaq is down 32.92 points or 0.1 percent at 26,118.38 and the Dow is down 85.94 points or 0.2 percent at 53,491.46.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders seem reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of AI giant Nvidia's (NVDA) second quarter results after the close of today's trading.

In light of recent concerns about AI spending, Nvidia's results and guidance could have a significant impact on the outlook for the sector.

"Assuming there is no major movement in either a positive or negative direction in geopolitical terms, tonight's second quarter results from Nvidia are likely to set the tone for markets through the remainder of the week," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould. He added, "Investors typically assume Nvidia will always beat expectations, so the AI chip giant will have to produce or say something very special to truly impress the market."

Traders are also looking ahead to Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh's speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium on Friday.

Meanwhile, traders have largely shrugged off the Commerce Department's typically closely watched report showing consumer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of July.

The Commerce Department said its personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose by 0.2 percent in July after edging down by 0.1 percent in June. Economists had expected prices to inch up by 0.1 percent.

The report also said the annual rate of growth by the PCE price index came in at 3.7 percent in July, unchanged from in June. The annual rate of growth was expected to dip to 3.6 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, the core PCE price index still rose by 0.2 percent in July after inching up by 0.1 percent in June. The increase matched economist estimates.

The annual rate of growth by the core PCE price index was 3.3 percent in July, unchanged from June and in line with expectations.

Sector News

Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.

However, gold stocks have moved sharply lower amid a decrease by the price of the precious metal, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 2.3 percent.

Notable weakness is also visible among pharmaceutical stocks, as reflected by the 1.3 percent drop by the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index.

Meanwhile, natural gas stocks have shown a strong move to the upside amid a surge in the price of the commodity, driving the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index up by 1.5 percent.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index, China's Shanghai Composite Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index all climbed by 0.6 percent.

Most European stocks have also moved to the upside on the day. The French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are giving back ground after moving notably higher over the two previous sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 1.7 basis points at 4.656 percent.

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Trading Signals: DocMorris: Turnaround gewinnt an Tempo

Überraschend starke Geschäftszahlen sorgen bei der Aktie von DocMorris wieder für Schwung. Vor allem das kräftige Wachstum im Rezeptgeschäft und die verbesserte Profitabilität machen Hoffnung auf einen nachhaltigen Turnaround - und damit auch auf höhere Kurse.

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