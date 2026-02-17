Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’753 0.7%  SPI 18’961 0.7%  Dow 49’533 0.1%  DAX 24’998 0.8%  Euro 0.9128 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’022 0.7%  Gold 4’883 -2.2%  Bitcoin 52’100 -1.8%  Dollar 0.7702 0.1%  Öl 67.4 -1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Holcim1221405
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Palo Alto Networks-Aktie in Rot: Enttäuschender Gewinn
Amazon-Aktie im freien Fall: Was hinter dem historischen Kurssturz steckt
Microsoft-Aktie schwächelt: Einstiegschance oder Warnsignal?
Verwerfungen bei Software-Aktien: Deutsche Bank sieht Gefahren im High-Yield-Markt
NVIDIA-Aktie nicht auf der Liste: Morgan Stanley setzt auf neun andere KI-Favoriten
Suche...
eToro entdecken
17.02.2026 22:10:02

U.S. Stocks Finish Lackluster Session Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - After recovering from an early move to the downside, stocks turned in a relatively lackluster performance over the course of the trading session on Tuesday. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing modestly higher.

The Dow inched up 32.26 points or 0.1 percent to 49,533.19, the Nasdaq edged up 31.71 points or 0.1 percent to 22,578.38 and the S&P 500 crept up 7.05 points or 0.1 percent to 6,843.22.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of release of key economic data in the coming days.

A report on personal income and spending in the month of December is likely to attract attention, as it includes the Federal Reserve's preferred readings on inflation.

The minutes of the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting may also shed additional light on the outlook for interest rates.

Earlier in the day, the major averages moved notably amid weakness among technology stocks, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropping to its lowest intraday level in almost three months.

Concerns about potential disruptions caused by the artificial intelligence buildout have recently weighed on tech stocks, which had helped lead the markets to record highs.

"Investors are increasingly questioning whether the marginal dollar spent on AI will generate the expected return," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com. "At the same time, market uncertainty is rising as new AI models frequently disrupt established players."

"With competitive dynamics evolving rapidly, it is unclear who the long-term winners will be," she added. "This uncertainty has led to underperformance across much of big tech, even as the broader market remains relatively resilient."

On the U.S. economic front, the National Association of Home Builders released a report showing homebuilder confidence has unexpectedly seen a modest deterioration in the month of February.

The report said the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index edged down to 36 in February after slipping to 37 in January. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 38.

With the unexpected dip, the housing market index dropped to its lowest level since hitting 32 last September.

Sector News

Despite the recovery by the broader markets, computer hardware stocks continued to see substantial weakness on the day, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index tumbling by 3.2 percent.

Gold stocks also moved sharply lower along with the price of the precious metal, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 3.2 percent.

Housing, software and energy stocks also saw notable weakness, while airline stocks moved sharply higher, driving the NYSE Arca Airline Index up by 2.5 percent.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday, with many markets closed for holidays. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.3 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index rose by 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, European stocks moved mostly higher on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both advanced by 0.8 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries spent most of the session lingering near the unchanged line before closing roughly flat. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down less than a basis point to 4.052 percent.

Looking Ahead

Trading on Wednesday may be impacted by reaction to reports on durable goods orders, housing starts and industrial production as well as the minutes of the latest Fed meeting.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Ausgabe von BX Swiss TV sprechen David Kunz und Tim Schäfer über ein besonders spannendes Thema für langfristige Anleger: Dividendenkönige – also Unternehmen, die ihre Dividende seit mindestens 50 Jahren jährlich steigern!

Was erwartet euch in dieser Folge?
✔️ Definition: Was macht eine Aktie zum Dividendenkönig?
✔️ Stabile Klassiker wie Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble oder Colgate-Palmolive
✔️ Kontroverse Top-Performer wie Altria – die „beste Aktie der letzten 100 Jahre“
✔️ Unbekannter Star: Federal Realty Investment Trust
✔️ Target – ein Dividendenkönig in der Krise
✔️ Chancen in der Schwäche: Value-Investing bei Qualitätsaktien

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

14:26 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, SGS SA
12:59 Wie Japan den Franken beeinflussen könnte
10:27 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Nestlé, Roche, Swisscom
09:12 SMI-Höhenflug hält an
07:08 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Rekordjagd geht weiter
16.02.26 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Börse gesucht
16.02.26 Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’282.41 19.65 S7DB8U
Short 14’576.64 13.79 S21BUU
Short 15’141.67 8.75 S7ZBRU
SMI-Kurs: 13’752.84 17.02.2026 17:31:24
Long 13’169.71 19.79 SIJB0U
Long 12’859.02 13.66 SSQBNU
Long 12’306.16 8.81 SK3BMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie sinkt: Schweden bestellt Waffensysteme
Siemens Energy-Aktie im Rallymodus? RBC sieht weiteres Potenzial dank starkem Cashflow
Amazon-Aktie im freien Fall: Was hinter dem historischen Kurssturz steckt
Nestlé-Aktie im Plus: Konzern lanciert "Nestlé Vital" - BLV prüft Vorgehen bei Säuglingsmilch-Fall
NVIDIA-Aktie nicht auf der Liste: Morgan Stanley setzt auf neun andere KI-Favoriten
Analyse: UBS AG vergibt Buy an Siemens-Aktie
ALSO-Aktie bricht dennoch zweistellig ein: Deutlich höheres EBITDA und mehr Dividende
Siemens Energy-Aktie erhält von Deutsche Bank AG Bewertung: Buy
Microsoft-Aktie schwächelt: Einstiegschance oder Warnsignal?
Krypto-Markt schwächelt: Warum Profis bei Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple jetzt nachkaufen

Top-Rankings

KW 7: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 7: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 7: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:17 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow stagniert - KI belastet Software-Branche
22:11 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow stagniert - KI belastet Software-Branche
21:57 GNW-News: Die Kaffeebranche kennt bereits die 100 besten Coffeeshops der Welt
21:19 ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays belässt Nestle auf 'Equal Weight' - Ziel 80 Franken
21:13 ROUNDUP/Bayer: Milliardenvergleich in US-Rechtsstreitigkeiten zu Glyphosat
21:04 Selenskyj drängt auf europäische Produktion von Flugabwehrraketen
20:47 ROUNDUP 3: Skepsis nach Verhandlungen zwischen USA und Iran bleibt groß
20:44 Devisen: Euro holt Verluste auf
19:57 Erster Gesprächstag zwischen Ukrainern und Russen in Genf beendet
19:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays belässt Südzucker auf 'Underweight' - Ziel 9 Euro