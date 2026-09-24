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ETF Sparplan
24.09.2026 17:26:42

U.S. Stocks Extending Yesterday's Pullback Amid Higher Yields, Crude Oil Prices

(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday, extending the pullback seen during the previous session. The major averages have all moved to the downside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq pulling back off Tuesday's record closing high.

Currently, the major averages are just off their lows of the session. The Nasdaq is down 209.63 points or 0.8 percent at 26,726.41, the Dow is down 342.38 points or 0.7 percent at 51,169.21 and the S&P 500 is down 37.23 points or 0.5 percent at 7,668.80.

The continued weakness on Wall Street comes as the Treasury yields are seeing further upside following the surge seen in the previous session.

The yield on the benchmark ten-year note has risen to its highest level since July 2007, while the thirty-year bond yield has reached its highest level since 2004.

Treasury yields are moving higher amid an extended rebound by the price of crude oil, with U.S. crude oil futures surging by 4 percent after jumping by 1.8 percent on Wednesday.

Traders are looking for signs of progress in talks between the U.S. and Iran after optimism about an end to the prolonged Middle East conflict contributed to a sharp pullback by crude oil prices early in the week.

The rebound by crude oil prices comes after conflicting speeches by President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the UN General Assembly.

Trump threatened to "annihilate" Iran in his remarks, while Pezeshkian condemned what he called "signs of a bullying mentality" from the U.S. and said that Iran would never surrender.

Meanwhile, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be meeting at the White House later today, with trade, artificial intelligence and critical minerals on the agenda.

Sector News

Gold stocks are moving sharply lower amid a decrease by the price of the precious metal, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 2.7 percent.

Significant weakness is also visible among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 1.8 percent loss being posted by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Airline, networking and brokerage stocks are also seeing notable weakness, while oil producer stocks are surging along with the price of crude oil.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 1.2 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped by 0.3 percent, but Japan's Nikkei 225 Index bucked the downtrend and climbed by 0.8 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just below the unchanged line, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both down by 0.5 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have climbed firmly into positive territory over the course of the session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 3.0 basis points at 5.150 percent.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: On Holding - Ein explosiver Antritt

Der Sportartikelhersteller steigt in das Fussballgeschäft ein und setzt sich ehrgeizige Wachstumsziele. Nach diesen News hat die On-Aktie einen Sprint gestartet, der durchaus noch weitergehen könnte.

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finpension auf Wachstumskurs: Banklizenz, Hypotheken & KI – Beat Bühlmann im BX Morningcall

finpension wächst weiter und plant bereits den nächsten Entwicklungsschritt: Aus dem ursprünglich stark auf Vorsorge ausgerichteten Anbieter soll langfristig ein umfassender digitaler Finanzdienstleister werden. Eine angestrebte Banklizenz sowie Sparkonten und Hypotheken sollen dabei das Angebot erweitern.

Im Gespräch mit David Kunz und François Bloch erklärt Beat Bühlmann, Verwaltungsratspräsident von finpension, wie das Unternehmen weiterwachsen will und welche Rolle Technologie dabei spielt. Künstliche Intelligenz verändert bereits die Kundensuche, Softwareentwicklung und interne Prozesse – gleichzeitig bleibt die persönliche Beratung ein Thema.

Ausserdem geht es um ETF-Sparpläne, Vorsorge und Pensionskassen, die langfristigen Pläne von finpension und die Frage, warum der Wettbewerbsdruck auf traditionelle Schweizer Banken weiter zunehmen könnte.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

finpension auf Wachstumskurs: Banklizenz, Hypotheken & KI – Beat Bühlmann im BX Morningcall

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’466.37 19.61 SBBOCU
Short 14’752.24 13.99 S4BDQU
Short 15’314.13 8.92 SPNB2U
SMI-Kurs: 13’899.05 24.09.2026 17:30:00
Long 13’327.51 19.61 SXBKNU
Long 13’022.49 13.78 SE2BZU
Long 12’472.17 8.95 SZ4B3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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