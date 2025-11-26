Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’831 0.5%  SPI 17’619 0.4%  Dow 47’452 0.7%  DAX 23’695 1.0%  Euro 0.9337 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’648 1.3%  Gold 4’162 0.7%  Bitcoin 70’292 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8052 -0.3%  Öl 62.4 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Zurich Insurance1107539Sika41879292
Top News
KI-Profiteur-Alphabet-Aktie: 4-Billionen-Dollar-Marke im Fokus
Dell-Aktie von Mega-Ausblick angetrieben - Anleger sehen über enttäuschende Erlöse hinweg
Urban Outfitters-Aktie im Rallymodus: Zahlen schlagen alle Erwartungen
Fusion mit BioNTech: CureVac-Aktionäre geben grünes Licht - so reagieren die Aktien
HP-Aktie in Rot: Konzern plant massiven Stellenabbau durch KI-Einsatz
Suche...
eToro entdecken
26.11.2025 17:11:25

U.S. Stocks Extending Recovery From Recent Pullback

(RTTNews) - After moving mostly higher over the three previous sessions, stocks are seeing further upside during trading on Wednesday. The major averages have all climbed firmly into positive territory on the day.

Currently, the major averages are just off their highs of the session. The Dow is up 323.24 points or 0.7 percent at 47,435.69, the Nasdaq is up 173.49 points or 0.8 percent at 23,199.09 and the S&P 500 is up 46.34 points or 0.7 percent at 6,812.22.

Stocks continue to benefit from recent upward momentum, which has helped the major averages rebound strongly from the significant pullback seen earlier in the month.

Traders seem to have shrugged off the valuation concerns that recently weighed on the markets and dragged the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 down to their lowest levels in over two months.

The markets have recently benefitted from renewed optimism about the outlook for interest rates following dovish comments from some leading Federal Reserve officials.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool indicates the chances the Fed will lower rates by another quarter point next month have soared to 82.9 percent from just 30.1 percent a week ago.

According to the FedWatch Tool, the chances of a rate cut are little changed from yesterday despite the release of some upbeat U.S. economic data.

The Commerce Department released a long-delayed reported this morning showing new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods increased by more than expected in the month of September. The report said durable goods orders climbed by 0.5 percent in September after spiking by an upwardly revised 3.0 percent in August.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 2.9 percent surge that had been reported for the previous month.

A separate report released by the Labor Department showed an unexpected dip by first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended November 22nd.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims slipped to 216,000, a decrease of 6,000 from the previous week's revised level of 222,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 225,000 from the 220,000 originally reported for the previous week.

With the unexpected dip, jobless claims fell to their lowest level since hitting a matching number in the week ended April 12th.

Sector News

Gold stocks have moved sharply higher amid an increase by the price of the precious metal, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 3.0 percent to its best intraday level in a month.

Substantial strength is also visible among airline stocks, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index soaring by 3.0 percent to a one-month intraday high.

Computer hardware and semiconductor stocks are also seeing significant strength, contributing to the continued advance by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Brokerage, steel and natural gas stocks have also shown notable moves to the upside, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.9 percent and South Korea's Kospi surged by 2.7 percent, although China's Shanghai Composite Index bucked the uptrend and dipped by 0.2 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.8 percent the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both up by 0.9 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are giving back ground after trending higher over the past several sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 1.7 basis points at 4.019 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Broadcom
✅ Quanta Services
✅ ING Group

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09:36 SMI-Anleger werden wieder mutiger
08:00 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch
07:05 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips auf Erholungskurs
25.11.25 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59% European) auf Bank of America Corp, American Express Co, Chevron Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Apple Inc
25.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Novartis, Roche
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’326.84 19.96 B6CSKU
Short 13’611.24 13.88 BE6SJU
Short 14’127.61 8.84 BFES1U
SMI-Kurs: 12’830.92 26.11.2025 17:00:39
Long 12’303.72 19.96 S5YBIU
Long 12’008.15 13.73 SRKBVU
Long 11’518.84 8.99 SK0BIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fusion mit BioNTech: CureVac-Aktionäre geben grünes Licht - so reagieren die Aktien
Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT uneins: Wie steht es um die Friedenspläne für die Ukraine?
NIO-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Tesla-Konkurrent reduziert Verlust - Umsatzwachstum in Q3
Alibaba-Aktie gibt nach: Ergebnis rückläufig, aber Umsatz wächst
DroneShield-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Unternehmen meldet Millionen-Auftrag aus Europa
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Novo Nordisk-Aktie steigt: US-Regierung handelt günstigere Ozempic-Kosten aus
Novo Nordisk-Aktie erholt sich trotz Alzheimer-Flop - neuer Abnehm-Wirkstoff überzeugt in Studie
Minuszeichen in New York: So steht der NASDAQ Composite aktuell
Novartis-Aktie steigt: US-Zulassung für neuartige SMA-Behandlung Itvisma erhalten - Stellenabbau voraus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
17:07 dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR vom 26.11.2025 - 17.00 Uhr
17:05 Junge Gruppe: Abstimmung zu Rentengesetz verschieben
16:58 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Weitere Gewinne vor verlängertem Wochenende
16:49 Polen will drei U-Boote von Saab in Schweden bestellen
16:47 Pistorius: Darf in Ukraine keinen Kapitulationsfrieden geben
16:46 ROUNDUP: Schuldenbremse und Erbschaftsteuer im Fokus der Nordländer
16:44 Devisen: Euro legt erneut etwas zu
16:42 Barmer peilt stabilen Zusatzbeitrag 2026 an
16:28 Devisen: Eurokurs gestiegen - EZB-Referenzkurs: 1,1577 US-Dollar
16:26 Aktien New York: Weitere Gewinne vor verlängertem Wochenende