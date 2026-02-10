Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’511 -0.1%  SPI 18’691 0.0%  Dow 50’188 0.1%  DAX 24’988 -0.1%  Euro 0.9135 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’047 -0.2%  Gold 5’027 -0.6%  Bitcoin 52’798 -1.9%  Dollar 0.7678 0.2%  Öl 68.9 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Sika41879292
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Robinhood-Aktie unter Druck: Broker mit Rückgang beim Quartalsgewinn
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Cybertruck gilt als grösster Elektroauto-Flop 2025
Ausblick: Shopify öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
ON Semiconductor-Aktie klettert dennoch: Halbleiterhersteller enttäuscht beim Ergebnis
Coca-Cola-Aktie gibt nach: Leichter Absatzrückgang in der Schweiz 2025
Suche...
10.02.2026 22:10:30

U.S. Stocks Close Mixed Following Lackluster Session

(RTTNews) - After moving notably higher over two previous sessions, stocks showed a lack of direction during trading on Tuesday. While the Dow reached a new record intraday high in early trading, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

The major averages eventually ended the day mixed. The Dow inched up 52.27 points or 0.1 percent to 50,188.13, but the S&P 500 fell 23.01 points or 0.3 percent to 6,941.81 and the Nasdaq slid 136.20 points or 0.6 percent to 23,102.47.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Wednesday.

The report, which was delayed due to the brief government shutdown last week, is expected to show employment climbed by 70,000 jobs in January after rising by 50,000 jobs in December. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.4 percent.

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off a Commerce Department report showing retail sales in the U.S. were unexpectedly flat in the month of December.

The report said retail sales came in virtually unchanged in December after climbing by 0.6 percent in November. Economists had expected retail sales to rise by 0.4 percent.

Excluding a slight dip in sales by motor vehicle and parts dealers, retail sales were still virtually unchanged in December after increasing by 0.4 percent in November. Ex-auto sales were expected to grow by 0.3 percent.

"The December retail sales report shows that consumers paused their spending at the end of the holiday season after a strong spending spree in October and November," said Nationwide Chief Economist Kathy Bostjancic.

She added, "The stagnant retail sales in December provides a soft hand-off to Q1 consumer spending, but we look for a surge in tax refunds, estimated to be $50 billion higher than last year, and the still strong wealth effect will buoy consumer spending in Q1 and support solid GDP growth."

A separate report released by the Labor Department showed import prices in the U.S. crept up in line with estimates in the month of December.

Sector News

Housing stocks showed a substantial move to the upside amid a notable decrease by treasury yields, driving the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index up by 3.4 percent to a five-month closing high.

Other interest rate-sensitive stocks like utilities and commercial real estate stocks also turned in strong performances, with the Dow Jones Utility Average jumping by 1.9 percent and the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index climbing by 1.3 percent.

On the other hand, brokerage stocks moved sharply lower on the day, dragging the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index down by 2.5 percent. The index ended the previous session at a record closing high.

Computer hardware, airline and oil service stocks also showed notable moves to the downside over the course of the session.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged by 2.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced by 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.3 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries moved notably higher after closing roughly flat for two straight sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slid 5.1 basis points to a nearly one-month closing low of 4.147 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Alphabet A
✅ BBVA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

14:00 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Bayer AG
12:21 Hochtief und E.ON: Profiteure der deutschen Infrastruktur-Offensive
12:12 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Swiss Re, UBS, VAT Group
09:08 Marktüberblick: Commerzbank gesucht
08:41 SMI startet verhalten in die neue Woche
06:58 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Allzeithoch im Blick
28.01.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’079.28 19.59 SA5BBU
Short 14’358.00 13.79 SV5BGU
Short 14’884.96 8.95 SWKBJU
SMI-Kurs: 13’510.77 10.02.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’956.34 19.59 S7TBWU
Long 12’669.76 13.79 SRWBTU
Long 12’113.35 8.84 SWVBJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Edelmetall oder Zockerpapier? Wird es Silber wie der GameStop-Aktie ergehen?
Ethereum Prognose: Netzwerk-Updates treiben Preis nach oben
Bitcoin vor dem Aus? Cyber-Capital-Gründer sieht düstere Zukunft
TUI-Aktie legt zu: Konzern setzt auf Expansion im Billigreisesegment
XRP Kurs Prognose: Analysten sehen massives Potenzial – doch Wale rotieren in neuen Bitcoin-Sektor
Palantir-Aktie unter Druck: Michael Burry warnt offenbar vor möglichem Kurssturz
DroneShield-Aktie stark: Neuer COO ernannt
Alphabet-Aktie im KI-Zeitalter: Mega-Anleihe sorgt für neue Impulse
Dow schlussendlich kaum verändert -- SMI beendet Handel stabil -- DAX schliesslich über 25.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher - Nikkei mit neuem Rekord
Bayer-Aktie gefragt: US-Behörde erteilt Genehmigung für Herbizid Stryax

Top-Rankings

KW 6: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:22 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Fed-Zinskommentare senken die Stimmung
22:16 Aktien New York Schluss: Fed-Zinskommentare senken die Stimmung
22:04 ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC hebt Ziel für Ferrari auf 430 Euro - 'Outperform'
21:05 Selenskyj kündigt Änderungen bei der Flugabwehr an
21:23 VW-Aktie: Volkswagen-Betriebsrat fordert Anerkennungsprämie für Mitarbeiter
20:49 Ex-Krypto-König Bankman-Fried will neuen Prozess
20:49 ROUNDUP: Trump streitet mit Kanada um neue Grenzbrücke
20:44 Devisen: Euro behauptet Vortagsgewinne
20:06 ROUNDUP: Galeria erhält mehr Zeit am Alexanderplatz
20:02 Aktien New York: Dow rückt nach Zinsaussagen vom Rekordhoch etwas ab