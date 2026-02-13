Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’626 0.7%  SPI 18’763 0.5%  Dow 49’501 0.1%  DAX 24’915 0.3%  Euro 0.9118 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’985 -0.4%  Gold 5’033 2.3%  Bitcoin 52’936 3.9%  Dollar 0.7679 -0.2%  Öl 67.7 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Lonza1384101Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
DeepSeek-Affäre: NVIDIA-Aktie rückt in den Fokus des US-Kongresses
Applied Materials-Aktie von starken Zahlen beflügelt - CEO-Aussagen begeistern Anleger
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
KW 7: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Kontroverse um Palantir-Aktie: CEO Karp verteidigt ICE-Zusammenarbeit und US-Behördenprojekte
Suche...
13.02.2026 22:19:30

U.S. Stocks Close Little Changed On The Day But Sharply Lower For The Week

(RTTNews) - After showing a lack of direction early in the session, stocks saw some strength in afternoon trading on Friday before once again giving back ground going into the end of the day. The major averages eventually ended the day narrowly mixed.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 50.48 points or 0.2 percent to 22,546.67, adding to the steep loss posted on Thursday, the S&P 500 inched crept up 3.41 points or 0.1 percent to 6,836.17 and the Dow inched up 48.95 points or 0.1 percent to 49,500.93.

For the week, the Nasdaq tumbled by 2.1 percent, while the S&P 500 and the Dow slumped by 1.4 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came even after the release of the Labor Department's highly anticipated report on consumer price inflation in the month of January.

The report showed consumer prices rose by slightly less than expected on a monthly basis, while the annual rate of growth slowed by more than anticipated.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in January after climbing by 0.3 percent in December. Economists had expected prices to rise by another 0.3 percent.

The annual rate of growth by consumer prices slowed to 2.4 percent in January from 2.7 percent in December, coming in below estimates of 2.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, increased by 0.3 percent in January after rising by 0.2 percent in December, matching expectations.

The annual rate of growth by core consumer prices dipped to 2.5 percent in January from 2.6 percent in December, which was also in line with estimates.

The tamer-than-expected headline inflation data led to some renewed optimism about the outlook for interest rates and a continued slump by treasury yields.

"This print strengthens the case that the Federal Reserve can maintain a gradual easing bias without fearing renewed inflation pressure," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com.

She added, "Importantly, while the labor market remains resilient, today's CPI reduces the risk that strong employment data forces the Fed into a hawkish rethink."

However, traders continued to express concerns about potential disruptions caused by the recent artificial intelligence buildout, keeping buying interest subdued.

"Some are concerned about excessive levels of spending and others fear AI will disrupt multiple industries," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. "It all adds up to a cocktail of worries and that's bad for market sentiment more broadly."

Sector News

Despite the lackluster performance by the broader markets, gold stocks moved sharply higher along with the price of the previous metal, resulting in a 5.6 percent spike by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index.

Considerbale strength was also visible among computer hardware stocks, as reflected by the 2.7 percent surge by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index.

Networking, utilities, natural gas and transportation stocks also turned in strong performances on the day, while steel stocks moved to the downside amid a report President Donald Trump plans to roll back tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 index slumped by 1.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled by 1.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index rose by 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.4 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries extended the strong upward move seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slid 4.8 basis points to a two-month closing low of 4.056 percent.

Looking Ahead

Following the Presidents' Day holiday on Monday, the Commerce Department's report on personal income and spending is likely to be in focus next week, as it includes the Fed's preferred inflation readings.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

2 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz & Siemens Energy mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Sandoz
NEU✅ Siemens Energy
weiter im Fokus: Howmet Aerospace

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Dollarama
❌ JP Morgan Chase

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

2 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz & Siemens Energy mit François Bloch inkl. Rebalancing

Inside Trading & Investment

16:55 BNP Paribas: Warum Silber auf einmal sogar Gold übertrumpft
10:07 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Telekom im Rallymodus
07:10 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 5‘000-Dollar-Marke wieder unterboten
12.02.26 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
12.02.26 Europa mit Rückenwind
11.02.26 2 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz & Siemens Energy mit François Bloch inkl. Rebalancing
10.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Swiss Re, UBS, VAT Group
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
SMI-Kurs: 13’625.55 13.02.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’035.66 13.53 SETB4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
KW 7: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Overweight für Heidelberg Materials-Aktie nach Barclays Capital-Analyse
Nach dem Absturz: Gold, Silber und Bitcoin als Einstiegschance?
BioNTech-Aktie überzeugt 2026 bislang - Analysten erwarten zusätzliche Impulse
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall zieht am Vormittag an
Sanofi-Aktie in Rot: Scheidende Merck-Chefin wechselt an die Spitze des Pharmakonzerns
Amazon-Aktie folgt Microsoft: Nächster Big-Tech-Wert im Bärenmarkt
SMI schliesslich tiefer -- DAX geht wenig bewegt in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
DAX 40-Wert Siemens Healthineers-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Siemens Healthineers-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingebracht

Top-Rankings

KW 7: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 07/26
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 07/26
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:12 Selenskyj lehnt Rückzug aus dem Donbass ab
21:44 Auch mit Atomwaffen: Macron will Europa zu geopolitischer Macht machen
20:53 Devisen: US-Inflationsdaten bewegen Eurokurs nicht nachhaltig
20:29 ROUNDUP: USA schicken weiteren Flugzeugträger nach Nahost
20:24 'Blockiertes Land': Klingbeil dringt auf Reform-Kompromisse
20:23 Schah-Sohn Pahlavi will den Iran nicht regieren
20:19 Merz sagt Ukraine weitere Unterstützung zu
20:05 Facebook-Konzern Meta erwägt Gesichtserkennung in seinen Brillen
19:56 ROUNDUP/US-Gouverneur Newsom: Trumps Zeit geht vorbei
19:49 US-Abgeordnete: Trump zerreißt transatlantische Partnerschaft