+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
24.04.2020 01:12:00

U.S. Silica Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Call

KATY, Texas, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2020 financial results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Friday, May 1, 2020. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. Hosting the call will be Bryan Shinn, chief executive officer, and Don Merril, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

U.S. Silica (PRNewsFoto/U.S. Silica)

Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the "Investor Resources" section of the Company's website at www.ussilica.com. The webcast will be archived for one year. The call can also be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (877) 869-3847 or for international callers, (201) 689-8261. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 or for international callers, (201) 612-7415. The conference ID for the replay is 13702887. The replay will be available through June 1, 2020.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. is a global performance materials company and last-mile logistics provider and is a member of the Russell 2000 Index. The Company is a leading producer of commercial silica used in a wide range of industrial applications and in the oil and gas industry. Over its 120-year history, U.S. Silica has developed core competencies in mining, processing, logistics and materials science that enable it to produce and cost-effectively deliver over 400 diversified product types to customers across its multiple end markets. U.S. Silica's wholly owned subsidiaries include EP Minerals and SandBox Logistics™. EP Minerals is an industry leader in the production of products derived from diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays, and non-activated clays. SandBox Logistics™ is a state-of-the-art leader in proppant storage, handling and well-site delivery, dedicated to making proppant logistics cleaner, safer and more efficient. The Company currently operates 25 mines and production facilities. The Company is headquartered in Katy, Texas and has offices in Reno, Nevada, Chicago, Illinois and Houston, Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws — that is, statements about the future, not about past events. Such statements often contain words such as "expect," "may," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "anticipate," "should," "could," "will," "see," "likely," and other similar words. Forward-looking statements made include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are global economic conditions; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on markets the Company serves; fluctuations in demand for commercial silica, diatomaceous earth, perlite, clay and cellulose; fluctuations in demand for frac sand or the development of either effective alternative proppants or new processes to replace hydraulic fracturing; the entry of competitors into our marketplace; changes in production spending by companies in the oil and gas industry and changes in the level of oil and natural gas exploration and development; general economic, political and business conditions in key regions of the world; pricing pressure; changes in government regulations and regulatory requirements, including those related to mining, explosives, chemicals, and oil and gas production; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in this press release and our most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize (or the consequences of such a development changes), or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those reflected in our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.

Investor Contacts 
Arjun Sreekumar
Manager, Treasury and Investor Relations
281-394-9584
sreekumar@ussilica.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-silica-announces-timing-of-earnings-release-and-investor-call-301046567.html

SOURCE U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 52.10
2.52 %
UBS Group 9.20
2.49 %
Adecco Group 39.45
2.39 %
CS Group 7.88
2.28 %
The Swatch Grp 189.60
2.05 %
Swisscom 513.60
-1.08 %
Sika 161.75
-1.16 %
Zurich Insur Gr 288.90
-1.40 %
Nestle 104.70
-1.41 %
Givaudan 3’260.00
-1.81 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

23.04.20
Vontobel: Ölpreis auf Rekordtief - Clevere Öl-Strategie gesucht?
23.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
23.04.20
The Economic Stimulus/Relief-Debt Paradox
23.04.20
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
23.04.20
SMI dank Schwergewichten wieder obenauf
23.04.20
Weekly Hits: Schweizer Aktienmarkt – Mit Substanz durch die Krise / Nahrungsmittelsektor – Von zentraler Bedeutung
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.04.20
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dufry-Aktie hebt ab: Dufry will mit frischem Kapital die Dürreperiode überstehen
CS-Aktie leicht im Plus: Credit Suisse überzeugt im ersten Quartal mit mehr Gewinn dank Steuergutschrift
SNB schreibt im ersten Quartal Milliarden-Verlust - Aktie zieht an
SMI schliesst kaum bewegt, aber DAX klar im Plus -- US-Börsen schliessen nahezu unverändert -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Zu diesem drastischen Schritt greift Amazon in der Corona-Krise
Börsenexperte sieht Unterschied zwischen Corona-Abschwung und der Grossen Rezession
Wirecard-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: KPMG-Sonderuntersuchung liefert bislang keine Belege für Bilanzmanipulation
Warum Novogratz jetzt Aktien leerverkauft und weiter den Bitcoin unterstützt
Commerzbank diskutiert wohl Schliessung jeder zweiten Filiale - Aktie mit Pluszeichen
Idorsia-Aktie klar im Minus: Idorsia im ersten Quartal durch Corona-Pandemie bei Studien gebremst

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst kaum bewegt, aber DAX klar im Plus -- US-Börsen schliessen nahezu unverändert -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt kam am Donnerstag letztlich kaum von der Stelle, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex deutlich zulegen konnte. An der Wall Street schmolzen die anfägnlichen Gewinne im Handelsverlauf teils vollständig ab, die wichtigsten US-Indizes schlossen nahezu unverändert. Auch an den asiatischen Aktienmärkten überwog am Donnerstag eine freundliche Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB