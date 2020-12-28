SMI 10’600 1.8%  SPI 13’212 1.7%  Dow 30’404 0.7%  DAX 13’790 1.5%  Euro 1.0855 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’575 0.9%  Gold 1’873 -1.9%  Bitcoin 23’869 2.3%  Dollar 0.8889 -0.2%  Öl 50.9 -0.7% 
28.12.2020 22:29:00

U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union Commits $40,000 to Help Hungry Families for the Holidays

WASHINGTON, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For many families in the DMV, the Holidays are a particularly difficult time of year. While most are focusing on wrapping up those final purchases to go under the tree, others are simply trying to figure out how to put food on the table. The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified this with more people turning to food banks than any time in recent memory. One local credit union stepped up to make a difference during this particularly difficult Holiday Season.

USSFCU Volunteers handing out gift cards

The United State Senate Federal Credit Union (USSFCU), working with Safeway Foundation, gave away $20,000 in gift cards early Christmas Eve morning in Washington DC's ward 7. USSFCU volunteers brought smiles to faces by surprising shoppers with 400, $50 gift cards at Safeway's Alabama Ave. SE and 40th St. NE locations.

"We're mindful that with the pandemic and with coronavirus just wreaking havoc on the economy, there are people that just can't buy food, and you see it all across the country, you see it all across the region," said Timothy Anderson, the president and CEO of the United States Senate Federal Credit Union. "We just want to make sure that we're able to help people eat this Christmas. If we can just help just anyone that has a need this Christmas of putting food on the table, then that's what we want to do."

USSFCU's commitment to helping DMV communities continues as they are matching up to $20,000 in donations made to Capital Area Food Bank, now through the end of the year. To learn more about this effort or to make a donation, click here to visit the donation page.

About USSFCU
For 85 years, USSFCU has provided the U.S. Senate and Capitol Hill communities with world-class financial stability, security and service. Now with 100 plus paths to membership, almost anyone has the opportunity to experience the USSFCU difference. Learn more at www.ussfcu.org.

View this press release on our website at ussfcu.org/press.

 

USSFCU Volunteer Team at Safeway on Alabama Ave

USSFCU Santa handing out gift cards

United States Senate Federal Credit Union Logo (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Senate Federal Credit Union)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-senate-federal-credit-union-commits-40-000-to-help-hungry-families-for-the-holidays-301198782.html

SOURCE US Senate Federal Credit Union

