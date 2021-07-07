SMI 12’009 0.4%  SPI 15’450 0.4%  Dow 34’577 -0.6%  DAX 15’646 0.9%  Euro 1.0915 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’067 0.3%  Gold 1’806 0.5%  Bitcoin 32’205 1.9%  Dollar 0.9228 -0.2%  Öl 74.8 -0.2% 

14:22:00

U.S. Senate Candidate Khaled Salem Argues for No Visas for Proponents of Anti-U.S. Terror

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Khaled Salem, the popular Egyptian-American candidate in the U.S. Senate race against Chuck Schumer in 2022, today urged the Congress and President Biden to pass a law that cancels and prevents the issuance of U.S. visas to any individual, institution or organization that incites violence and hatred against the United States or the State of Israel. Candidate Salem believes, "If you do the 'terrorist talk' against the U.S., you don't get the U.S. visa to walk in."

Khaled Salem's tough stance is apparent in his description of line items of the "Anti-terror Visa Bill." These include permission and consent to search all of a visa applicant's full social media posts and Internet handles. The bill further contains explicit legal requirements that the visa applicant submit all the anti-U.S. or anti-Israel social media posts as a prerequisite on the U.S. State Department visa form. Failure to fully submit all digital posts will result in a full and permanent ban of all future U.S. Visa requests.

Candidate Salem emphasized that, "Once it gets out that all anti-U.S. posts will have to be submitted as part of the U.S. visa process, the posts will stop, because everyone wants to visit the 'free America.'"

Salem added, "Even if visa applicants feel they have to erase their social media history in order to get a U.S. visa, they will likely stop inciting terror to begin with, or else they would be labeled liars. The Internethas a very, very long memory."

Salem believes the proposed "Anti-Terror Visa Rejection Law" will save many lives by dramatically reducing the incitement to violence against America and Israel and,"reduce the Arab media's (especially Al Jazeera) incitement against America and our partner, the State of Israel."Salem was quite clear in his views, stating, "Any self-respecting country would never allow people to freely enter their country whenthey have been vocaland on the record inciting violence and terrorism against them.

Salem is running in the next general election, scheduled for November 8, 2022. Thirty-four of the Senate's 100 seats are being contested in these elections.

For more information, visit https://www.khaled2022forcongress.com/, https://www.facebook.com/Khaledforcongress/, https://twitter.com/KhaledYork, or https://www.khaled2022forcongress.com/donate

Media Contact:
U.S. Senate Candidate Khaled Salem
1.518.348.6868
313863@email4pr.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-senate-candidate-khaled-salem-argues-for-no-visas-for-proponents-of-anti-us-terror-301326921.html

SOURCE Khaled Salem

﻿

