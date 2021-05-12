U.S. Press Leaders Protest Abuse of Journalists in Myanmar

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders of the National Press Club and the National Press Club Journalism Institute called Wednesday for the military junta in Myanmar to release the several dozen journalists it has jailed and to reverse restrictions on press freedom in the country.

According to independent observers, at least 40 journalists remain detained in Myanmar, where protests have been raging since a military coup overthrew the government in February.

The junta has instituted a variety of other limitations on press coverage, ranging from satellite TV bans to internet blackouts, censorship and legal threats.

"The military in Myanmar must cease its efforts to silence local and foreign coverage of the protests taking place in the country," said NPC President Lisa Nicole Matthews and NPC Journalism Institute President Angela Greiling Keane. "The international community must not grow accustomed to the human rights violations taking place in Myanmar, including the massive crackdown on the country's free press."

NPC leaders also urged the government of Thailand not to repatriate Burmese journalists and activists who were recently arrested after crossing the border into Thailand. Three senior reporters with the independent Burmese broadcaster Democratic Voice of Burma, along with two activists, were detained by Thai police and charged with illegal entry into Thailand.

Since the early February coup, many Burmese journalists have fled Myanmar in order to avoid the prospects of arrest, potential torture and death. Some have sought to cover the protests remotely from nearby countries, including Thailand, relying on videos and photographs submitted by citizen journalists and activists in Myanmar.

"The Thai government can demonstrate its support for press freedom to the world by immediately releasing the detained Democratic Voice of Burma reporters and granting them sanctuary," Matthews and Greiling Keane said. "These journalists will likely face arrest, physical abuse or worse if they are sent back to Myanmar, where the military has a long history of violent intolerance toward independent journalism."

Since the February coup, over 80 journalists have been arrested by the junta with over half that number still in detention, according to a May 2 statement from Western diplomatic missions to Myanmar.

Nearly 800 people participating in protests against the coup have been killed by security forces, according to human rights groups.

