+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
30.07.2020 19:49:00

U.S. Postal Service Statement on Washington Post CARES Act Lending Authority Article

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuant to the terms that will apply to borrowing under the CARES Act, the Postal Service will provide the Department of the Treasury with certain information regarding our costs, revenues, and overall financial position.  This includes providing Treasury, under strict terms of confidentiality, with those contracts that generate the most revenue for the Postal Service.  Providing this information is merely an acknowledgment of the fact that Treasury has been designated by Congress as the lender for the Postal Service, and it therefore has a legitimate interest under certain circumstances in understanding those factors that affect our current and projected financial position.  Other conditions, such as the requirement that borrowed funds only be used for operating expenses, and not for capital expenses, were expressly mandated by Congress in the language of the CARES Act.

(PRNewsfoto/U.S. Postal Service)

Contrary to insinuations made in the Washington Post article, nothing in these terms confers upon Treasury any role whatsoever in Postal Service pricing, management, or strategy.  In that regard, decisions regarding Postal Service pricing are reserved by statute to the bipartisan Governors of the Postal Service, who unanimously approved the CARES Act terms in a nonpartisan fashion.  Similarly, the bipartisan group of Governors who were in office at the time likewise unanimously approved the selection of Louis DeJoy as Postmaster General in a nonpartisan fashion.  The Governors and Postmaster General DeJoy have an unwavering commitment to represent the public interest.  They will work together to make decisions about all aspects of the Postal Service based not on any partisanship, but upon the exercise of their best judgment and business acumen to ensure that the Postal Service will be financially sustainable and can continue to be able to provide prompt, reliable, reasonably-priced, and efficient universal service to all American consumers and businesses as a part of the nation's critical infrastructure. 

Please Note:For U.S. Postal Service media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel, like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: Dave Partenheimer
202-268-2599
david.a.partenheimer@usps.gov 
usps.com/news

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-postal-service-statement-on-washington-post-cares-act-lending-authority-article-301103352.html

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 191.45
0.00 %
Lonza Grp 566.00
-0.25 %
Nestle 109.92
-0.69 %
Novartis 76.36
-0.97 %
Givaudan 3’738.00
-1.01 %
LafargeHolcim 43.25
-2.61 %
Alcon 55.24
-3.56 %
Swiss Life Hldg 334.30
-3.80 %
Zurich Insur Gr 336.40
-3.80 %
Swiss Re 71.22
-4.35 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:55
Vontobel: derimail - Gold mit neuem Allzeithoch
11:34
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walmart Inc
11:00
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV
07:54
SMI-Anleger warten auf Impulse
07:52
Weekly-Hits: Europäische Industrieaktien – Zykliker für das Positivszenario / Edelmetalle – Gold und Silber glänzen
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:12
Schroders: Worin besteht der Reiz von thematischen Investments?
29.07.20
Schroders: Gold hits record high - but is it really too expensive?
28.07.20
Schroders: Warum zur Bekämpfung von Covid-19 und der Klimakrise ein einheitliches Vorgehen notwendig ist
mehr
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erleidet mit Corona-Studie Rücksetzer - Roche-Aktie fester
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger gewinnt kräftig
Erfolgschance trotz "Story-Aktie": Warum JPMorgan die Nikola-Aktie zum Kauf empfiehlt
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO im Minus
Nestlé wächst im Halbjahr um 2,8 Prozent aus eigener Kraft - Nestlé-Aktie nach Gewinnmitnahmen schwächer
SMI und DAX schliessen deutlich schwächer -- US-Börsen bewegen sich in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Credit Suisse steigert Quartalsgewinn um 24 Prozent und übertrifft Erwartungen klar - Umstrukturierungen geplant - CS-Aktie leichter
Roter Handelsausklang: Verluste an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend fester
Warren Buffett baut Beteiligung an Bankaktien aus
LafargeHolcim mit Umsatz- und Gewinneinbruch - LafargeHolcim-Aktie verliert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX schliessen deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Die heimischen Märkte sowie der deutsche Leitindex tendierten am Donnerstag deutlich leichter. An den US-Aktienmärkten bleiben die Anleger in der Defensive. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB