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15.10.2026 23:00:00
U.S. Nuclear Fuel Independence Edges Closer as Urenco Expansion Hits 75%
The only commercial-scale uranium enrichment plant in the United States is now three-quarters of the way through its latest expansion, a milestone for the country's push to build out a domestic nuclear fuel supply chain. Urenco USA said Oct. 8 that the sixth of eight new centrifuge cascades at its National Enrichment Facility in New Mexico has started production, with the seventh due later this year and the last in spring 2027. As the Trump administration works to reestablish the country as the global leader in nuclear energy, cutting reliance…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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Trading Signals: Beiersdorf - Underperformer in Lauerstellung
Der Konsumgüterkonzern hat mit Problemen bei seiner Kernmarke Nivea zu kämpfen. An der Börse keimte zuletzt die Hoffnung auf Besserung, die Beiersdorf-Aktie klopft an einem markanten Widerstand an.Weiterlesen!