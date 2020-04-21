U.S. News Unveils 2020 Best High Schools Rankings

Washington, D.C., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today revealed the 2020 Best High Schools. This expansive edition ranks more schools across America than ever before, evaluating more than 17,700 public high schools on how well they serve all of their students, regardless of economic or ethnic background.

"The Best High Schools rankings provide the most comprehensive, data-based information on nearly every public high school in the country," said Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News. "Families can use this information to see how their local schools compare on graduation rates and state assessments, as well as academic performance by students who are traditionally underserved – those who are black, Hispanic or from low-income households."

Key findings:

The highest-ranked schools are scattered throughout the country, showing that the best schools are not concentrated in any one geographic area. Nine different states are represented among the top 10 schools. More broadly, the top 100 schools span 29 states.

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Virginia moves up to No. 1 this year, due to its best-in-state performance in English and math assessments, top ranking in college readiness and 100% graduation rate.

Half of Massachusetts' high schools are in the top quarter of the national rankings – the highest proportion of any state. However, the major metropolitan area with this distinction is found in California . The San Jose metro area, which includes Sunnyvale and Santa Clara , has 63% of its schools in the top quarter of the national rankings.

The methodology takes a holistic approach to evaluating schools, focusing on six factors: college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates. College readiness measures participation and performance on AP and IB exams.

In addition to the national rankings, U.S. News has also published rankings by state, metro area and school district. Only metro areas and school districts with three or more high schools were included in these subrankings.

The Best High Schools rankings are available exclusively on USNews.com and include data on a variety of factors, such as enrollment, student diversity, participation in free and reduced-price lunch programs, graduation rates and the results of state assessments. U.S. News worked with RTI International, a global research firm, to implement the comprehensive ranking methodology. For more information, visit Facebook and Twitter using #BestHighSchools.

2020 Best High Schools National Rankings – Top 10

*See the full rankings here.

1. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (VA)

2. Academic Magnet High School (SC)

3. Merrol Hyde Magnet School (TN)

4. School for Advanced Studies (FL)

5. Townsend Harris High School (NY)

6. The School for the Talented and Gifted (TX)

7. BASIS Chandler (AZ)

8. Haas Hall Academy Bentonville (AR)

9. Payton College Preparatory High School (IL)

10. Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School (TX)

2020 Best STEM High Schools – Top 5

1. High Technology High School (NJ)

2. Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies (NJ)

3. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (VA)

4. The Early College at Guilford (NC)

5. BASIS Oro Valley (AZ)

2020 Best Charter High Schools – Top 5

1. BASIS Chandler (AZ)

2. Haas Hall Academy Bentonville (AR)

3. Signature School (IN)

4. BASIS Oro Valley (AZ)

5. BASIS Peoria (AZ)

2020 Best Magnet High Schools – Top 5

1. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (VA)

2. Academic Magnet High School (SC)

3. Merrol Hyde Magnet School (TN)

4. The School for the Talented and Gifted (TX)

5. Payton College Preparatory High School (IL)

