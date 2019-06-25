U.S. News Reveals the 2019-20 Best Vacations in the World

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Hotels, Best Cruise Linesand Best Travel Rewards Programs, today released its annual rankings of the Best Vacation Destinations. The new rankings highlight the World's Best Places to Visit, as well as region-specific and niche lists, including the Best Places to Visit in the USA, the Best Historical Cities to Visit in the USA, the Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA, the Best Places to Visit in Australia and The Pacific and the Best Places to Visit in the Caribbean, among others. Unique to U.S. News, the rankings combine editor, traveler and expert feedback to determine the most remarkable destinations around the world.

Paris, with its world-renowned attractions, excellent cuisine and charming atmosphere, is the No. 1 Best Place to Visit in the World. New Zealand's South Island earned the No. 2 spot thanks in part to its breathtaking scenery, once-in-a-lifetime experiences and affordable activities. The list also includes Rome at No. 3, Tahiti at No. 4 and London at No. 5. Additionally, No. 12 went to New York City, No. 15 to Sydney and No. 17 to Amsterdam.

Visually appealing and naturally beautiful destinations dominate the Best Places to Visit in the USA ranking, with national parks claiming four of the top five spots on the list. Grand Canyon National Park tops the ranking, followed by Yosemite National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Maui, Hawaii, and Glacier National Park. National parks offer an affordable way to escape the day-to-day grind while reconnecting with yourself or loved ones. For a city experience, New York City follows at No. 6.

The Best Historical Cities to Visit in the USA list features a mix of metropolises and small towns, including the District of Columbia at No. 1, Boston at No. 2, Philadelphia at No. 3, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, at No. 4 and Williamsburg, Virginia, at No. 5.

U.S. News also ranks the Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA, with Telluride, Colorado, coming in at No. 1, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, following at No. 2 and Lake Tahoe ranking No. 3. All three destinations offer the perfect blend of small-town charm and big-city conveniences, with easy access to superb ski slopes, hiking trails and fun events during the summer months.

"This year we saw an unmistakable travel trend: More people are interested in spending their hard-earned vacation days outdoors," said Christine Smith, travel editor at U.S. News. "Although travel trends and the appeal of various vacation destinations are always changing, the U.S. News Best Vacations lists feature a mix of destinations so travelers can find the right vacation for them, regardless of interests and budget."

U.S. News analyzed more than 700 destinations using a methodology that combines travelers' opinions, as provided by user votes, with expert and editor analysis. Each destination is scored in 10 categories, from sights, culture and food to nightlife, adventure and romance, offering a comprehensive evaluation of each destination.

U.S. News also ranks the best destinations in Europe, Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean, Africa and Central and South America. And for those looking for an affordable getaway, U.S. News ranks cheap vacation options in the U.S. and Europe.

2019-20 U.S. News & World Report Best Vacations Rankings

See the full rankings here.

World's Best Places to Visit

Paris

South Island, New Zealand

Rome

Tahiti, French Polynesia

London

Best Places to Visit in the USA

Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

Yosemite National Park, California

Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

Maui, Hawaii

Glacier National Park, Montana

Best Historical Cities to Visit in the USA

District of Columbia

Boston

Philadelphia

Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

Williamsburg, Virginia

Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA

Telluride, Colorado

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Lake Tahoe , California and Nevada

Sedona, Arizona

Bar Harbor, Maine

Best Places to Visit in Australia and The Pacific

South Island, New Zealand

Sydney

Tahiti, French Polynesia

Great Barrier Reef

Bora Bora , French Polynesia

Best Places to Visit in the Caribbean

British Virgin Islands

St. Lucia

U.S. Virgin Islands

Turks and Caicos Islands

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

