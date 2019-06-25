25.06.2019 06:01:00

U.S. News Reveals the 2019-20 Best Vacations in the World

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best HotelsBest Cruise Linesand Best Travel Rewards Programs, today released its annual rankings of the Best Vacation Destinations. The new rankings highlight the World's Best Places to Visit, as well as region-specific and niche lists, including the Best Places to Visit in the USA, the Best Historical Cities to Visit in the USA, the Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA, the Best Places to Visit in Australia and The Pacific and the Best Places to Visit in the Caribbean, among others. Unique to U.S. News, the rankings combine editor, traveler and expert feedback to determine the most remarkable destinations around the world.

U.S. News & World Report Logo. (PRNewsFoto/U.S. News Media Group)

Paris, with its world-renowned attractions, excellent cuisine and charming atmosphere, is the No. 1 Best Place to Visit in the World. New Zealand's South Island earned the No. 2 spot thanks in part to its breathtaking scenery, once-in-a-lifetime experiences and affordable activities. The list also includes Rome at No. 3, Tahiti at No. 4 and London at No. 5. Additionally, No. 12 went to New York City, No. 15 to Sydney and No. 17 to Amsterdam.

Visually appealing and naturally beautiful destinations dominate the Best Places to Visit in the USA ranking, with national parks claiming four of the top five spots on the list. Grand Canyon National Park tops the ranking, followed by Yosemite National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Maui, Hawaii, and Glacier National Park. National parks offer an affordable way to escape the day-to-day grind while reconnecting with yourself or loved ones. For a city experience, New York City follows at No. 6.

The Best Historical Cities to Visit in the USA list features a mix of metropolises and small towns, including the District of Columbia at No. 1, Boston at No. 2, Philadelphia at No. 3, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, at No. 4 and Williamsburg, Virginia, at No. 5.

U.S. News also ranks the Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA, with Telluride, Colorado, coming in at No. 1, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, following at No. 2 and Lake Tahoe ranking No. 3. All three destinations offer the perfect blend of small-town charm and big-city conveniences, with easy access to superb ski slopes, hiking trails and fun events during the summer months.

"This year we saw an unmistakable travel trend: More people are interested in spending their hard-earned vacation days outdoors," said Christine Smith, travel editor at U.S. News. "Although travel trends and the appeal of various vacation destinations are always changing, the U.S. News Best Vacations lists feature a mix of destinations so travelers can find the right vacation for them, regardless of interests and budget."

U.S. News analyzed more than 700 destinations using a methodology that combines travelers' opinions, as provided by user votes, with expert and editor analysis. Each destination is scored in 10 categories, from sights, culture and food to nightlife, adventure and romance, offering a comprehensive evaluation of each destination.

U.S. News also ranks the best destinations in Europe, Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean, Africa and Central and South America. And for those looking for an affordable getaway, U.S. News ranks cheap vacation options in the U.S. and Europe.

2019-20 U.S. News & World Report Best Vacations Rankings
See the full rankings here.

World's Best Places to Visit                                      

  • Paris
  • South Island, New Zealand
  • Rome
  • Tahiti, French Polynesia
  • London

    • Best Places to Visit in the USA

  • Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona
  • Yosemite National Park, California
  • Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming
  • Maui, Hawaii
  • Glacier National Park, Montana

    • Best Historical Cities to Visit in the USA                 

  • District of Columbia
  • Boston
  • Philadelphia
  • Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
  • Williamsburg, Virginia

    • Best Small Towns to Visit in the USA

  • Telluride, Colorado
  • Jackson Hole, Wyoming
  • Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada
  • Sedona, Arizona
  • Bar Harbor, Maine

    • Best Places to Visit in Australia and The Pacific      

  • South Island, New Zealand
  • Sydney
  • Tahiti, French Polynesia
  • Great Barrier Reef
  • Bora Bora, French Polynesia

    • Best Places to Visit in the Caribbean

  • British Virgin Islands
  • St. Lucia
  • U.S. Virgin Islands
  • Turks and Caicos Islands
  • St. Vincent and the Grenadines

    • Share your destination's ranking or post about your vacation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by tagging @USNewsTravel and using #BestVacations.

    About U.S. News & World Report

    U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-news-reveals-the-2019-20-best-vacations-in-the-world-300873791.html

    SOURCE U.S. News & World Report

    Banner Raiffeisen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    Inside (Anzeige)

    24.06.19
    		Öl und Gold mit weiteren Gewinnen
    24.06.19
    		G20-Gipfel als spannender Semesterabschluss
    24.06.19
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Georg Fischer AG, Logitech, Dufry
    24.06.19
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
    24.06.19
    		Vontobel: derimail - BRC mit Chance auf Coupon-Verdopplung
    24.06.19
    		SMI vor Verschnaufpause?
    14.06.19
    		Beyond Meat: Ist der Hype schon verpufft?
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    19.06.19
    		Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Mai 2019
    29.12.18
    		J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
    mehr

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Warum der Euro zum Dollar auf ein Dreimonatshoch steigt - Franken so stark wie zuletzt in 2017
    Experte: Handelsstreit könnte Ölpreis in die Tiefe reissen
    Ford Deutschland greift Bundesregierung wegen Autogipfel an
    Darum legt der Euro zum Franken und zum Dollar zu
    Mark Hulbert: Der nächste Bärenmarkt könnte den Dow 35 Prozent kosten
    Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
    So entwickeln sich heute Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Ethereum & Co.
    Maassen unterstützt Merz' Kritik an Bundesregierung
    GEA gliedert sich in fünf Divisionen
    EFD ist bereit zur Aktivierung von Massnahmen zum Schutz der Schweizer Börse

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    US-Börsen schliessen nach ruhigem Handel uneinheitlich -- SMI etwas tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schliessen freundlich
    Der heimische Markt notierte am Montag etwas leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX gab ebenfalls ab. Die Börsen in Fernost verblieben letztlich in Grün. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich nur wenig.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB