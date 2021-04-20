 U.S. News Announces the 2021 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars | 20.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’210 -0.5%  SPI 14’401 0.0%  Dow 34’078 -0.4%  DAX 15’368 -0.6%  Euro 1.1015 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’020 -0.3%  Gold 1’770 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’576 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9151 -0.5%  Öl 67.2 0.7% 

20.04.2021 06:01:00

U.S. News Announces the 2021 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publisher of consumer advice and information, today announced the 2021 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars. U.S. News evaluated 73 vehicles and named winners across seven categories.

U.S. News & World Report Logo. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. News & World Report)

Hyundai had the most wins of any brand, winning the Best Plug-In Hybrid award with the Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid and the Best Hybrid Car award with the Ioniq Hybrid. The Chevrolet Bolt EV won the Best Electric Vehicle award, and the Ford Escape Hybrid won the Best Hybrid SUV award.

"The wave of electrified vehicles is starting to flood into the mainstream market," says Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "The Best Hybrid and Electric Car awards help consumers focus their shopping by highlighting the vehicles that not only reduce their emissions and fuel costs, but also fit into their lifestyle."

Award

Winner

Best Electric Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Best Plug-In Hybrid

2021 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid

Best Hybrid Car

2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

Best Hybrid SUV

2021 Ford Escape Hybrid

Best Luxury Electric Vehicle

2021 Tesla Model Y

Best Luxury Plug-In Hybrid

2021 Audi A7 Plug-In Hybrid

Best Luxury Hybrid

2021 Lexus ES Hybrid

The 2021 Best Hybrid and Electric Car winners are based on a combination of the cars' overall score from the U.S. News Best Car Rankings, starting price, Level 2 charging rate, and fuel economy and range data from the EPA for 73 luxury and mainstream hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric cars. Within each of the seven categories, the vehicle with the highest composite score is named the winner in that category.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS BEST CARS

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering advice for researching cars, finding cars for sale near you and getting the best rate on car insurance. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 73 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. More than 70% of active shoppers reported that U.S. News influenced their car-purchasing decision, saying that they trust our advice to be unbiased and that they would recommend our site to others.

About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-news-announces-the-2021-best-hybrid-and-electric-cars-301272120.html

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

19.04.21 Thematisches Investieren - Mit Flexibilität zum Erfolg
19.04.21 Marktüberblick: Autowerte haussieren
19.04.21 Nestlé-Dividende bremst SMI heute ein
19.04.21 Daily Markets: SMI – Weiter im Rallymodus / Tesla – Die wichtigste Kursbarriere
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
15.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Intel Corp, Alphabet Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc
13.04.21 Lyxor: Investing in Financials - two potential paths
13.04.21 Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV
mehr

https://youtu.be/lv4hwlmJ6Gc

Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bloomberg traut dem Bitcoin 2021 400'000 US-Dollar zu
Kritik an Wasserstoffwirtschaft bringt Aktien von Plug Power, Ballard & Co. unter Druck
Moderna-Aktie knickt ein: Moderna lieferte lediglich ein Fünftel der angekündigten Impfdosen
Relief Therapeutics kommentiert Streitigkeiten mit Partner NeuroRx - Aktie sackt ab
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: CS mit Greensill- und Archegos Klage von US-Pensionskasse konfrontiert
Credit Suisse trennt sich nach Archegos-Debakel von weiteren Managern
Zwei Tote bei Unfall mit vermutlich fahrerlosem Tesla - Tesla-Aktie unter Druck
Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Rekordhoch im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Harley-Davidson-Aktie schiesst hoch: Harley-Davidson kündigt rechtliche Schritte gegen EU-Zölle an
CureVac-Aktie im Plus: CureVac reicht bei Swissmedic Zulassungsgesuch für Impfstoff ein

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit