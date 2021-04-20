U.S. News Announces the 2021 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publisher of consumer advice and information, today announced the 2021 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars. U.S. News evaluated 73 vehicles and named winners across seven categories.

Hyundai had the most wins of any brand, winning the Best Plug-In Hybrid award with the Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid and the Best Hybrid Car award with the Ioniq Hybrid. The Chevrolet Bolt EV won the Best Electric Vehicle award, and the Ford Escape Hybrid won the Best Hybrid SUV award.

"The wave of electrified vehicles is starting to flood into the mainstream market," says Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "The Best Hybrid and Electric Car awards help consumers focus their shopping by highlighting the vehicles that not only reduce their emissions and fuel costs, but also fit into their lifestyle."

Award Winner Best Electric Vehicle 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV Best Plug-In Hybrid 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Best Hybrid Car 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Best Hybrid SUV 2021 Ford Escape Hybrid Best Luxury Electric Vehicle 2021 Tesla Model Y Best Luxury Plug-In Hybrid 2021 Audi A7 Plug-In Hybrid Best Luxury Hybrid 2021 Lexus ES Hybrid

The 2021 Best Hybrid and Electric Car winners are based on a combination of the cars' overall score from the U.S. News Best Car Rankings, starting price, Level 2 charging rate, and fuel economy and range data from the EPA for 73 luxury and mainstream hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric cars. Within each of the seven categories, the vehicle with the highest composite score is named the winner in that category.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS BEST CARS

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering advice for researching cars, finding cars for sale near you and getting the best rate on car insurance. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 73 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. More than 70% of active shoppers reported that U.S. News influenced their car-purchasing decision, saying that they trust our advice to be unbiased and that they would recommend our site to others.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

