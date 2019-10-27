+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
27.10.2019 00:06:00

U.S. Navy Commissions Littoral Combat Ship 17 (Indianapolis)

BURNS HARBOR, Ind., Oct. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Navy commissioned Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) 17, USS Indianapolis – the nation's ninth Freedom-variant LCS – in Burns Harbor, Indiana. This milestone places the ship, built by the Lockheed Martin- (NYSE: LMT) led team into active service.

Indianapolis (LCS 17) enters active service in the U.S. Navy fleet.

"Indianapolis' speed, flexibility and lethality bring a unique set of capabilities to the fleet," said Joe DePietro, vice president and general manager of Small Combatants and Ship Systems at Lockheed Martin. "She is equipped and ready for today's threats and can easily integrate new capabilities for tomorrow's threats. Our team is confident Indianapolis will be what the Navy needs when the fleet needs it."

Unique among combat ships, the focused-mission LCS is designed to support mine countermeasures, anti-submarine and surface warfare missions and is easily adapted to serve future and evolving missions. The Freedom-variant LCS is:

  • Flexible — Forty percent of the hull is easily reconfigurable, able to integrate Longbow Hellfire Missiles, 30 mm guns, and manned and unmanned vehicles designed to meet today's and tomorrow's missions.
  • Lethal — LCS is standard equipped with Rolling Airframe Missiles (RAM) and a Mark 110 gun, capable of firing 220 rounds per minute.
  • Fast — LCS is capable of speeds in excess of 40 knots.
  • Automated — LCS has the most efficient staffing of any combat ship.

"The crew gives the ship its own personality and warfighting spirit. The men and women of USS Indianapolis exemplify patriotism, grit, and what this great country of ours stand for," said LCS 17's Commanding Officer, Commander Colin Kane. "I am extremely proud to have all of [the USS Indianapolis crew] as shipmates."

There are seven ships in various stages of production and test at Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Wisconsin, where the Freedom-variant LCS is built. The next Freedom-variant in the class is LCS 19, the future USS St, Louis, which is on track to begin sea trials later this year.

"On behalf of the proud 2,000 men and women who transform flat steel into a fast, agile surface combatant," said Jan Allman, CEO of Fincantieri Marinette Marine, "we are honored to support the U.S. Navy, and we congratulate the outstanding crew of the USS Indianapolis."

Photos are available here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/143371902@N04/albums/72157711510852298

For more information, visit www.lockheedmartin.com/lcs.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

About Fincantieri Marinette Marine
Fincantieri is the leading western shipbuilder with a rich history dating back more than 230 years, and a track record of building more than 7,000 ships. Fincantieri Marine Group is the American subsidiary of Fincantieri, and operates three Great Lakes Shipyards: Fincantieri Marinette Marine, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, and Fincantieri ACE Marine. Fincantieri Marine Group's more than 2,100 steelworkers, craftsman, engineers and technicians in the United States specialize in the design, construction and maintenance of merchant ships and government vessels, including for the United States Navy and Coast Guard.

Lockheed Martin Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lockheed Martin)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-navy-commissions-littoral-combat-ship-17-indianapolis-300945956.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Gold wieder über 1.500 USD
25.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Wirecard AG
25.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - BRC auf WTI in Zeichnung
25.10.19
SMI - Bullen bereiten Ausbruch nach oben vor
25.10.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Abwärtskorrektur beendet? / Novartis – Bodenbildung schreitet voran
24.10.19
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Videospielplattformen: Hier verdienen Gamer Bitcoins
Bitcoin-Erholungsrally setzt fort - Sprung über 9'000-Dollar-Marke
Polyphor-Aktie schiesst erneut mehr als 40 Prozent hoch - Kurs steigt klar über 10 Franken
Marktschwergewichte schieben an: SMI erklimmt neue Rekordmarke
Auf Rekordjagd: Tesla stellt zwei neue Modelle auf Rennstrecke auf die Probe
SoftwareOne-Aktie schliesst am Tag von Börsendebut leicht über Ausgabepreis
KW 43: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Volatiler DAX-Wert: Wirecard zu riskant? Diese Konkurrenten kommen stattdessen in Frage
Visa-Aktie gewinnt: Visa übertrifft Prognosen und will weiter wachsen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen im Plus --SMI geht mit Allzeithoch ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst etwas tiefer -- Asien zum Handelsende ohne klare Tendenz
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung tendenziell freundlich, am deutschen Markt trübte sie sich dagegen ein. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag bergauf. Den asiatischen Indizes fehlte es an Schwung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB