U.S. Money Reserve Announces Father's Day Sale on 1/10 oz. Gold American Eagle

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Though only officially established by President Richard Nixon in 1972, Father's Day has long celebrated fathers near and far. With Father's Day quickly approaching, U.S. Money Reserve is offering a special Father's Day sale on the 1/10 oz. Gold American Eagle bullion coin. For a limited time, first-time customers can buy below-cost Gold American Eagles with zero markup.

2019 Father's Day Sale: 1/10 oz. Gold American Eagle bullion coin on sale for $137.

"Gold coins are a unique and thoughtful gift to give for Father's Day," said Angela Koch, CEO of U.S. Money Reserve. "Not only can coins act as beautiful and sentimental family heirlooms, but gold is a timeless asset that plays a foundational role today in diversifying portfolios. Gold American Eagle coins are a classic addition to any portfolio."

With an iconic design considered among the most beautiful ever struck, the Gold American Eagle Coin is the top-selling gold bullion coin in the United States. Designated official legal tender, the 1/10 oz. Gold American Eagle is backed by the U.S government for its gold content, weight and purity—making it a must-have addition to any gold owner's portfolio.

During this Father's Day sale, 1/10 oz. Gold American Eagles are available from U.S. Money Reserve at a below-cost price of $137. This special offer starts Tuesday, June 11th and concludes at 11:59pm on Father's Day, Sunday, June 16th.

Due to the tangibility and privacy of physical gold and silver, these precious metals can help protect generational wealth and be privately passed down from one generation to the next. Cherished U.S. coins can be used to teach the next generation about the importance of building and preserving wealth with safe-haven assets like physical gold and silver. 

Those interested in gifting the 1/10 oz. Gold American Eagle bullion coin for Father's Day can purchase here.

For more information or to speak with company leadership, please contact Christol Farris at 512-568-9991 or cfarris@usmr.com or Lacy Jansson at lacy@statuslabs.com or visit www.usmoneyreserve.com.

About U.S. Money Reserve, America's Gold Authority®

U.S. Money Reserve is one of the nation's largest private distributors of U.S. government–issued gold, silver, and platinum products.

Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve has grown into one of the world's largest private distributors of U.S. and foreign government–issued gold, silver, and platinum legal-tender products. Hundreds of thousands of clients across the country rely on U.S. Money Reserve to diversify their assets with physical precious metals, primarily in the form of U.S. gold and silver coins.

U.S. Money Reserve's uniquely trained team includes coin research and numismatic professionals equipped with market knowledge to find products for precious metals buyers at every level. U.S. Money Reserve goes above the industry standard to provide superior customer service, with the goal of establishing a long-term relationship with each and every one of its customers. U.S. Money Reserve is based in Austin, Texas. Like them on Facebook, connect on LinkedIn, and follow on Twitter.

Contact: Christol Farris
cfarris@usmr.com
512-568-9991

Lacy Jansson
lacy@statuslabs.com
512-228-8563

 

(PRNewsfoto/U.S. Money Reserve)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-money-reserve-announces-fathers-day-sale-on-110-oz-gold-american-eagle-300865954.html

SOURCE U.S. Money Reserve

