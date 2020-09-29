U.S. Mayors Applaud House COVID-19 Package and Call for Return to Bipartisan Negotiations

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the introduction of new COVID-19 legislation in the House of Representatives, which allocates $179 billion for direct fiscal assistance to local governments leading the pandemic response on the ground, U.S. Conference of Mayors CEO and Executive Director Tom Cochran released the following statement in support:

"The House Leadership has once again laid out a responsible approach that recognizes the depth of this crisis. City budgets are still being hammered by this pandemic, with disappearing revenue forcing layoffs, furloughs and harmful cuts to critical city services. We cannot have a strong economy without strong cities, and this legislation would allow cities large and small to reverse this damage and drive our recovery.

"Solving this challenge ultimately requires the House and Senate to come together, and this bill represents an opportunity for Congress and the administration to return to the negotiating table. Now is not the time to give up. We know that members of both parties understand the needs in their cities and states. We urge lawmakers to continue working together to meet this moment."

About The United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor.

