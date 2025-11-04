Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’289 0.4%  SPI 17’037 0.3%  Dow 47’085 -0.5%  DAX 23’949 -0.8%  Euro 0.9301 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’660 -0.3%  Gold 3’932 -1.7%  Bitcoin 81’761 -5.0%  Dollar 0.8102 0.3%  Öl 64.3 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Ausblick: Siemens Healthineers stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Deutsche Bank für europäische Aktien vs. US-Titel positiv gestimmt
Rivian-Aktie in Grün: Reduzierter Quartalsverlust erfreut Anleger
AMD-Aktie in Rot: NVIDIA-Konkurrent meldet weniger Gewinn als erwartet - Umsatz zieht an
Super Micro-Aktie nach Finanzergebnissen kräftig unter Druck: Gewinn verfehlt Erwartungen
Suche...

Tesla Aktie 11448018 / US88160R1014

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

04.11.2025 23:04:32

U.S. Expands Tesla Probe Over Door Handles That May Trap Occupants

Tesla
367.13 CHF -3.33%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Tesla (TSLA) is under deeper investigation from U.S. auto safety regulators over flush-mounted door handles that may prevent occupants from escaping during power loss.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) ordered Tesla to hand over records as complaints continue to rise.

Owners have reported being unable to enter or exit their Model Y vehicles due to 12-volt battery failures and other malfunctions, with some incidents requiring emergency responders to break windows to free trapped passengers, including children.

The probe, initiated after reports of injuries and deaths linked to trapped occupants, focuses on 2021 Model Y vehicles and also covers Model 3 and Model Y units from 2017-2022, including their handles, latches, software, and battery systems.

NHTSA said it has logged at least 16 reports of inoperative handles tied to low battery voltage as of late October. Tesla has until December 10 to provide the requested documents or face potential fines of up to $27,874 per violation per day.

Tesla has acknowledged design concerns, with its chief designer stating improvements are planned. The issue has also prompted competitors like Rivian to reassess their own retractable handles, while Volkswagen says customers do not want such designs. China is meanwhile moving toward stricter safety standards requiring clearer, more accessible interior releases.

TSLA currently trades at $444.65, or 5.06% lower on the NasdaqGS.