U.S. Desktop as-a-Service (DaaS) Industry, 2025 - Rising BYOD Trend Creating Demand for DaaS Technology

DUBLIN, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States' Desktop as-a-Service (DaaS) Market, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Desktop as a Service market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 1% during forecast period.



The well-established economy of the country laid the ground for the growth of the DaaS market. The individual in the country relies on digital devices, thus, it has raised the number of laptops, smartphones and computer users in the region. As per the ITU, the total number of mobile cellular in the US was estimated to be 391 million in 2017 as compared to 387 million in 2016. The number of smartphone users in the US has increased significantly over the past few years and the numbers are estimated to further rise in the future.



Increasing adoption of BYOD trend owing to increasing smartphone penetration is one of the major factors that is driving the growth of the DaaS market. Employees have shown high interest in the use of one device for both professional and personal applications to avoid inconvenience due to carrying separate devices. Smartphones are estimated to be one of the major devices that are being used in companies for accessing their data. Smartphones account for more than 55% share in the BYOD market. Employees use smartphones for accessing personal and corporate information. The growing use of BYOD trend is creating demand for DaaS technology within the US region.



The market is segmented on the basis of desktop type, cloud type, and model. Based on desktop type, the market is bifurcated into persistent and non-persistent. Based on cloud type market is sub-segmented into private, public and hybrid cloud. Based on model the market is sub-segmented into presentation virtualization, application virtualization, desktop virtualization, and others.



Some of the companies which are contributing to the growth of the US Daas market include IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., VMwazre Inc. and others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including new product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, funding to the start-ups and technological advancements to stay competitive in the market.



This report covers:



A comprehensive research methodology of the US Desktop as a Service market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the US Desktop as a Service market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the US Desktop as a Service market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. US Desktop as a Service Market by Desktop Type

5.1.1. Persistent

5.1.2. Non-Persistent

5.2. US Desktop as a Service Market by Cloud Type

5.2.1. Private

5.2.2. Public

5.2.3. Hybrid

5.3. US Desktop as a Service Market by Model

5.3.1. Presentation Virtualization

5.3.2. Application Virtualization

5.3.3. Desktop Virtualization

5.3.4. Others (personal or pool desktop)



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Amazon Web Services

6.2. Cisco Systems Inc.

6.3. Dell Inc.

6.4. IBM Corp.

6.5. Leostream Corp.

6.6. Microsoft Corp.

6.7. Navisite Inc.

6.8. NTT Communication Corp.

6.9. Oracle Corp.

6.10. VMware Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/irhnan

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-desktop-as-a-service-daas-industry-2025---rising-byod-trend-creating-demand-for-daas-technology-301050927.html

SOURCE Research and Markets