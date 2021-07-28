U.S. Chemical Production Rebound Continues In June

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Chemical Production Regional Index (U.S. CPRI) rose 3.1% in June following a 4.6% decline in May and a 1.2% decline in April, according to the American Chemistry Council (ACC). During June, chemical output rose in all regions, reflecting both solid demand for chemistry products and capacity restoration after the winter storms along the Gulf Coast. The U.S. CPRI is measured as a three-month moving average (3MMA).

Chemical production was mixed in June, with growth in the production of organic chemicals, plastic resins, fertilizers, adhesives, coatings, chlor-alkali, crop protection chemicals, other specialty chemicals, and miscellaneous inorganic chemicals. These gains were offset by continued weakness in synthetic rubber, synthetic dyes and pigments, manufactured fibers, and consumer products.

As nearly all manufactured goods are produced using chemistry in some form, manufacturing activity is an important indicator for chemical demand. Following a 1.2% gain in May, manufacturing output expanded by 0.2% in June (3MMA). The trend in manufacturing production was mixed, with gains in the output of machinery, computers and electronics, semiconductors, oil and gas extraction, refining, iron and steel products, foundries, rubber products, tires, printing, textile products, apparel, and furniture.

Compared with June 2020, U.S. chemical production rose 4.2%. Chemical production was higher than a year ago in all regions.



U.S. Chemical Production Regional Index, Percentage Change (Seasonally adjusted, 3-month moving average)

Jun 21/

May 21 Jun 21/

Jun 20 Key products

Gulf Coast 4.4% 6.0% petrochemicals, inorganics, plastics resins, and synthetic rubber

Midwest 3.2% 4.0% agricultural chemicals, plastics, and paints

Ohio Valley 2.9% 4.5% organic chemicals, plastics and synthetic materials, and specialty chemicals

Mid-Atlantic 2.6% 4.0% consumer products

Southeast 2.9% 4.2% inorganic chemicals, fibers, and consumer products

Northeast 2.4% 3.9% consumer products and specialty chemicals

West Coast 2.6% 3.4% basic chemicals, agricultural chemicals, and consumer products

U.S. Total 3.1% 4.2%

















The chemistry industry is one of the largest industries in the United States, a $486 billion enterprise. The manufacturing sector is the largest consumer of chemical products, and 96 percent of manufactured goods are touched by chemistry. The U.S. CPRI was developed to track chemical production activity in seven regions of the United States. The U.S. CPRI is based on information from the Federal Reserve, and as such, includes monthly revisions as published by the Federal Reserve. The U.S. CPRI includes the most recent Federal Reserve benchmark revision released on May 28, 2021.

To smooth month-to-month fluctuations, the U.S. CPRI is measured using a three-month moving average. The reading in June reflects production activity during April, May, and June.

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) represents the leading companies engaged in the business of chemistry. ACC members apply the science of chemistry to make innovative products and services that make people's lives better, healthier and safer. ACC is committed to improved environmental, health and safety performance through Responsible Care, common sense advocacy designed to address major public policy issues, and health and environmental research and product testing. The business of chemistry is a $486 billion enterprise and a key element of the nation's economy. It is one of the nation's largest exporters, representing ten cents out of every dollar in U.S. exports. Chemistry companies are among the largest investors in research and development. Safety and security have always been primary concerns of ACC members, and they have intensified their efforts, working closely with government agencies to improve security and to defend against any threat to the nation's critical infrastructure.

