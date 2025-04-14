U.S. Bank Launches Integrated Spend Management Tool For Business Credit Card Users

(RTTNews) - U.S. Bancorp (USB) Monday has introduced a new Spend Management platform for its business credit card holders, offering a unified tool to monitor, control, and streamline card-based spending.

The platform features real-time tracking, card controls, receipt capture, accounting integration, and analytics—all in one dashboard.

Courtney Kelso, head of U.S. Bank Payments, highlighted the tool's seamless integration and enhanced benefits, while CPO Shruti Patel emphasized its time-saving features and value for small businesses. The platform is now available to all U.S. Bank business credit card customers.

Monday, USB closed at $38.20, up 0.90%, and is trading at $38.06 after hours, a decline of 0.37% on the NYSE.