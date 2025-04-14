|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
15.04.2025 00:18:14
U.S. Bank Launches Business Essentials Account To Simplify Banking And Payments For SMBs
(RTTNews) - U.S. Bancorp (USB) Monday has introduced Business Essentials, an all-in-one checking and payments solution for small businesses.
The account includes no monthly maintenance fees, unlimited digital transactions, same-day access to card payments, a free mobile card reader, fraud tools, and software integration—all accessible via a single dashboard.
Launched in response to strong demand for bundled banking and payment tools, the offering aims to simplify financial management and improve cash flow. Executives Shruti Patel and Arijit Roy emphasized its role in reducing operational burdens and accelerating small business growth.
Monday, USB closed at $38.20, up 0.90%, and rose to $38.48 in after-hours trading, gaining an additional 0.73% on the NYSE.
