U.S. Auto Parts Sets Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call for Friday, November 1, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET

CARSON, Calif., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS), one of the largest online providers of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories, will hold a conference call on Friday, November 1, 2019 after market close to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2019. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

U.S. Auto Parts CEO Lev Peker and CFO/COO David Meniane will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Friday, November 1, 2019
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 877-407-9039
International dial-in number: 201-689-8470
Conference ID: 13694403

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.usautoparts.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call will also be available on the same day through November 15, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921
International replay number: 412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13694403

About U.S. Auto Parts
Established in 1995, U.S. Auto Parts is a leading online provider of automotive aftermarket parts, including collision, engine, and performance parts and accessories. Through the Company's network of websites, U.S. Auto Parts provides consumers with a broad selection of competitively priced products, all mapped by a proprietary database with applications based on vehicle makes, models and years. U.S. Auto Parts' flagship websites include www.autopartswarehouse.com, www.carparts.com, and www.jcwhitney.com, as well as the Company's corporate website at www.usautoparts.com.

U.S. Auto Parts is headquartered in Carson, California.

Investor Relations
Gateway Investor Relations
Sean Mansouri, CFA or Cody Slach
949-574-3860
PRTS@gatewayir.com

 

