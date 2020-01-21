+++ Handeln Sie Hebelprodukte von BNP Paribas ab sofort bereits ab CHF 9.00 über Swiss Dots! +++ -w-
21.01.2020 21:26:00

U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy to speak at National Press Club Headliners Luncheon Feb. 14

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Secretary of the U.S. Army Ryan McCarthy will deliver an address at a National Press Club Headliners Luncheon on Friday, February 14. A former combat veteran and Lockheed Martin executive, McCarthy was sworn in to office as the 24th secretary of the Army on September 30, 2019. Prior to his current appointment, he had served since 2017 as the Under Secretary of the Army.

Lunch will be served in the club's Holeman Lounge at 12:30 p.m., with remarks beginning at 1 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer session ending at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $25 for National Press Club members (members may purchase two tickets at this rate) and $39 for all other non-member tickets. Please click here to purchase tickets.

For all ticketing-related questions, please email reservations@press.org. Tickets must be paid for at the time of purchase. To submit a question for the speaker in advance, put ARMY in the subject line and email to president@press.org. The deadline for submitting questions in advance is 10 a.m. on the day of the luncheon.

NPC Members who have a paid reservation to the Luncheon and wish to attend the pre-luncheon reception must send their RSVP via email to VIPreception@press.org at least 48 hours before the date of the Luncheon. Space may be limited.

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW,

PRESS CONTACT: Lindsay Underwood, lunderwood@press.org, (202) 662-7561

NATIONAL PRESS CLUB LOGO. (PRNewsFoto/NATIONAL PRESS CLUB) (PRNewsfoto/National Press Club)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-army-secretary-ryan-mccarthy-to-speak-at-national-press-club-headliners-luncheon-feb-14-300990639.html

SOURCE National Press Club

Nachrichten

