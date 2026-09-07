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Plus500 Depot
07.09.2026 13:44:41

U.K. Stocks Turning In Mixed Performance In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks exhibited a mixed trend on Monday amid a lack of prominent triggers. Investors continued to closely follow the developments in the Middle East where U.S. launched strikes on Iranian tankers and Tehran threatened of a new restricted zone outside the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns about disruptions to energy flows.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 17.08 points or 0.16% at 10,848.17 a little while ago.

Diploma moved up 2.1%. Standard Life and Admiral Group gained 2% and 1.9%, respectively.

Energy stocks BP and Shell gained 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively, riding on higher oil prices.

AstraZeneca gained about 1.5% after receiving FDA approval for its breast cancer pill camizestrant, marketed under the brand name Etcamah.

Games Workshop, Halma, Marks & Spencer, SSE, Sainsbury (J), Tesco, Next, Smiths Group, IMI, Standard Chartered and National Grid gained 0.7%-1.3%.

Miners Fresnillo and Antofagasta lost 2.2% and 1.2%, respectively.

Entain shed nearly 2%. Burberry Group, Relx, Diageo, Kingfisher, Informa, Coca-Cola JBC, Unilever, The Sage Group and Haleon lost 1%-1.7%.

Emerging markets asset manager Ashmore Group declined 1.6% after announcing mixed full-year results.

In economic news, UK house prices declined for the first time since late 2023 in August, data published by Lloyds Banking Group showed.

House prices dropped 0.4% on an annual basis in July, marking the first decrease since November 2023. The drop followed a marginal 0.1% in July.

On a monthly basis, house prices slid unexpectedly by 0.2%, following a 0.1% fall in July. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 0.2%.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Komax: Ein besonderer Monat

Der Maschinenbauer hat im August starke Zahlen vorgelegt und einen neuen CEO gefunden. An der Börse gönnt sich Komax nach einer geschichtsträchtigen Rallye eine Pause – schon bald könnte der nächste Schub nach oben anstehen.

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Euronext SEI Investments & Ameriprise Financial: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Euronext
NEU✅ SEI Investments
NEU✅ Ameriprise Financial

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Swiss Life
❌ BNP Paribas
❌ Iberdrola

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Euronext SEI Investments & Ameriprise Financial: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? – BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

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04.09.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Broadcom, Intel, Micron Technology
04.09.26 Euronext SEI Investments & Ameriprise Financial: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? – BX Morningcall
03.09.26 Julius Bär: 15.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf COSMO N.V.
01.09.26 ETF Compass August-Review: Rekordjagd, KI-Comeback und eine Krypto-Rally
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’834.13 19.99 SNBHTU
Short 15’149.26 13.98 SQBAIU
Short 15’719.08 8.97 SCVB9U
SMI-Kurs: 14’303.69 07.09.2026 13:44:31
Long 13’664.21 19.45 S6BJTU
Long 13’352.62 13.84 SWBZHU
Long 12’768.82 8.89 SKPBQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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