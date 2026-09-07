U.K. Stocks Turning In Mixed Performance In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks exhibited a mixed trend on Monday amid a lack of prominent triggers. Investors continued to closely follow the developments in the Middle East where U.S. launched strikes on Iranian tankers and Tehran threatened of a new restricted zone outside the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns about disruptions to energy flows.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 17.08 points or 0.16% at 10,848.17 a little while ago.

Diploma moved up 2.1%. Standard Life and Admiral Group gained 2% and 1.9%, respectively.

Energy stocks BP and Shell gained 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively, riding on higher oil prices.

AstraZeneca gained about 1.5% after receiving FDA approval for its breast cancer pill camizestrant, marketed under the brand name Etcamah.

Games Workshop, Halma, Marks & Spencer, SSE, Sainsbury (J), Tesco, Next, Smiths Group, IMI, Standard Chartered and National Grid gained 0.7%-1.3%.

Miners Fresnillo and Antofagasta lost 2.2% and 1.2%, respectively.

Entain shed nearly 2%. Burberry Group, Relx, Diageo, Kingfisher, Informa, Coca-Cola JBC, Unilever, The Sage Group and Haleon lost 1%-1.7%.

Emerging markets asset manager Ashmore Group declined 1.6% after announcing mixed full-year results.

In economic news, UK house prices declined for the first time since late 2023 in August, data published by Lloyds Banking Group showed.

House prices dropped 0.4% on an annual basis in July, marking the first decrease since November 2023. The drop followed a marginal 0.1% in July.

On a monthly basis, house prices slid unexpectedly by 0.2%, following a 0.1% fall in July. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 0.2%.