10.04.2020 12:29:00

U-Haul Offers Help to Quebec Families Affected by Construction Delays during COVID-19

MONTREAL, April 10, 2020 /CNW/ -- U-Haul announced today it will give 30 days of free self-storage to anyone displaced by residential construction delays in Quebec resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.

U-Haul announced today it will give 30 days of free self-storage to anyone displaced by residential construction delays in Quebec resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. || U-Haul a annoncé aujourd’hui qu’il offrira 30 jours de libre-entreposage gratuit à toute personne ayant été déplacée en raison des retards dans la construction résidentielle au Québec à la suite de l'éclosion de la COVID-19.

Interruptions in construction could significantly impact the occupancy of new homes by Moving Day, July 1, leaving families in need of storage solutions while these projects are completed.

The offer is being made at 16 U-Haul-owned storage facilities throughout Quebec. The free month applies to new customers and is based on availability. Persons wanting to take advantage of the offer should call or visit their local U-Haul store. Find a facility near you at uhaul.com/storage.

"There may be a plan for hotels to free up rooms to house these folks, as they would have nowhere to go until their homes are ready," stated Claude Boucher, U-Haul Company of Western Quebec president. "People will also need a clean, dry and secure place to store their household goods and valuable possessions during this time.

"There has been speculation about using reception halls to store people's goods, but how secure and clean could that be with so many people going in and out? We can be part of the solution. We want to help."

No commitment or purchase is required to receive the free month, other than a lock to secure the customer's storage locker. U-Box portable storage containers may be offered if lockers are unavailable.

Newer U-Haul storage facilities have many lockers to help those in need, including:

U-Haul de Lachine – déménagement et entreposage
2100 Norman St.
Lachine, QC H8S1B1
514-634-3313

U-Haul de Gatineau – déménagement et entreposage
266 Rue Saint-Louis
Gatineau, QC J8P8B3
819-669-5335

U-Haul de Laval – déménagement et entreposage
1155 Autoroute Chomedey
Laval, QC H7W5J8
450-231-0884

U-Haul de Boisbriand – déménagement et entreposage
1700 Lionel-Bertrand
Boisbriand, QC J7H1N7
450-434-8253

U-Haul offered one month of free self-storage on March 12 to college students whose school schedules were interrupted by COVID-19. That offer is ongoing across Canada and the U.S.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul remains open to meet the needs of customers and communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and develop programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please visit uhaul.com/announcement.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 10 Canadian provinces and 50 states. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America.

Contact:

Jeff Lockridge
Sebastien Reyes
E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com
Phone: 602-760-4941
Website: uhaul.com

 

U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul) (PRNewsfoto/U-Haul)

SOURCE U-Haul

