04.06.2020 22:47:00

U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage to Springfield Storm Victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents impacted by the severe storms that slammed Springfield and surrounding areas early Thursday morning.

High winds knocked down trees and damaged homes from Springfield to Ozark.

"The damage to these communities is fairly significant," said Aaron Self, U-Haul Company of Missouri president. "These families are already facing the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak, and now they have another hurdle. As people begin the clean-up process, we want to offer them a secure place to store their belongings at no cost for one month."

People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:

U-Haul Moving & Storage at N. Glenstone

1768 N. Glenstone

Springfield, MO 65803

(417) 866-4893

U-Haul Moving & Storage at S. Campbell

3150 S. Campbell Ave.

Springfield, MO 65807

(417) 887-4041

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. Customers should ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

U-Haul offered one month of free self-storage on March 12 to all college students whose school schedules were interrupted by COVID-19. That offer is ongoing at U-Haul-owned and -operated storage facilities across the U.S. and Canada, and is subject to availability.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul is open to meet the needs of its communities. For details on what U-Haul has done to enhance cleaning protocols, protect Team Members and customers, and encourage the use of programs that inherently promote social distancing and contactless business, please reference our multi-media press release: "Moving Safely and Smartly during the COVID-19 Pandemic."

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor
Jeff Lockridge
E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com
Phone: 602-263-6981
Website: uhaul.com

 

U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul) (PRNewsfoto/U-Haul)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-haul-offers-30-days-free-storage-to-springfield-storm-victims-301071063.html

SOURCE U-Haul

