|
27.09.2019 22:28:00
U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage after Wisconsin Tornado
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul Company of Northern Wisconsin and the UP is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents in western Wisconsin who were impacted by Tuesday night's tornado.
The twister was ranked an EF-3 and downed power lines, overturned vehicles and caused structural collapses.
"The storm hit quickly and has left many residents scrambling to repair their damaged homes," noted Justin Kaminski, U-Haul Company of Northern Wisconsin and the UP president. "U-Haul is stepping up to offer our neighbors a place to securely store their belongings during the clean-up process at no charge for one month."
People seeking more information about the 30 days free disaster relief assistance or needing to make self-storage arrangements should contact:
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Chippewa Falls
409 E. Prairie View Road
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
(715) 720-0554
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Eau Claire
603 N. Hastings Way
Eau Claire, WI 54703
(715) 835-1864
U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.
U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 22,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.
U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.
About U-Haul
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.
Contact:
Andrea Batchelor
Jeff Lockridge
E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com
Phone: 602-263-6981
Website: uhaul.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-haul-offers-30-days-free-self-storage-after-wisconsin-tornado-300927109.html
SOURCE U-Haul
Inside (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI schliesst vor dem Wochenende im Plus -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Wall Street dreht ins Minus
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt setzte seine Erholung am Freitag fort. Trotz vorsichtiger Anleger legte auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zu. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende zunächst ohne klare Richtung. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost wiesen vor dem Wochenende rote Vorzeichen aus - nur China stemmte sich gegen den Trend.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}