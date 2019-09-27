+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
27.09.2019

U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage after Wisconsin Tornado

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul Company of Northern Wisconsin and the UP is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents in western Wisconsin who were impacted by Tuesday night's tornado.

U-Haul Company of Northern Wisconsin and the UP is offering 30 days of free self-storage to residents in western Wisconsin who were impacted by Tuesday night’s tornado.

The twister was ranked an EF-3 and downed power lines, overturned vehicles and caused structural collapses.

"The storm hit quickly and has left many residents scrambling to repair their damaged homes," noted Justin Kaminski, U-Haul Company of Northern Wisconsin and the UP president. "U-Haul is stepping up to offer our neighbors a place to securely store their belongings during the clean-up process at no charge for one month."

People seeking more information about the 30 days free disaster relief assistance or needing to make self-storage arrangements should contact:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Chippewa Falls

409 E. Prairie View Road

Chippewa Falls, WI 54729

(715) 720-0554

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Eau Claire

603 N. Hastings Way

Eau Claire, WI 54703

(715) 835-1864

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 22,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor
Jeff Lockridge
E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com
Phone: 602-263-6981
Website: uhaul.com

 

U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul) (PRNewsfoto/U-Haul)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-haul-offers-30-days-free-self-storage-after-wisconsin-tornado-300927109.html

SOURCE U-Haul

