U-Haul of West Allis Adding Self-Storage with Abutting Property

WEST ALLIS, Wis., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- West Allis residents have called on the U-Haul® store at 924 S. 108th St. for essential do-it-yourself moving products and services since 1980.

Until recently, U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Allis lacked the space to expand its self-storage operations. But thanks to the recent acquisition of the abutting 79,805-square-foot former Home Owners Bargain Outlet (HOBO) directly north of the facility, U-Haul is adding more self-storage to meet customer demand.

Adaptive reuse of the 7.43-acre property will render approximately 700 indoor self-storage units with high-tech security features at affordable price points. The project should be completed by 2021.

"There is a huge demand for self-storage in West Allis, so U-Haul needs to expand to meet that demand," said Alex Sonnleitner, U-Haul Company of South Eastern Wisconsin president. "As a suburb of Milwaukee, West Allis is seeing new residents moving to the area every day. We're excited to offer our neighbors a new range of options, including climate-controlled units."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Allis at (414) 258-3692 or stop by to visit general manager Jose Lopez Jr. and his team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Acquisition of the property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

"The HOBO building has been empty since 2018. We're breathing life back into it," stated Sonnleitner. "West Allis deserves a state-of-the-art self-storage facility. We can't wait to show off our hard work."

U-Haul will look to hire locally once the adaptive reuse project is completed to support job growth within the West Allis community. Sonnleitner plans to hire at least six more Team Members at that time. Find U-Haul career opportunities at jobs.uhaul.com.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul has remained open throughout the COVID-19 outbreak while offering contactless programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups – in addition to the household mover.

Please visit uhaul.com/announcement for more information on how U-Haul is keeping its Team Members and customers safe during the summer moving season.

