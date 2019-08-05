U-Haul Now Operating at Higley Road Location in Mesa

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® recently acquired the former Intelliguard Self Storage facility at 1614 N. Higley Road to better meet the moving and self-storage demands of Mesa residents.

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Falcon Field features a two-story building with 613 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms. It also offers truck and trailer sharing, towing equipment, moving supplies, U-Box® moving and storage containers and more. U-Haul acquired the property on May 17.

"This location is just a mile from Falcon Field Airport and is convenient for our customers living in east Mesa," noted Andy Smith, U-Haul Company of Eastern Arizona president. "These neighborhoods are growing every day. We look forward to providing the moving and self-storage services this community needs."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage at Falcon Field at (480) 654-2015 or stop by to see our new location. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

"The East Valley has become a hot spot for new developments," Smith added. "People are moving to east Mesa to get away from the dense city life and enjoy a residential oasis in the desert. U-Haul is excited to be part of that development."

Smith expects to maintain a staff of at least seven Team Members once all services are available and renovations are completed. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Mesa community.

U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 is revolutionizing the moving industry through its more convenient, more secure way to pick up and return a truck. Since 2017, U-Haul Live Verify℠ technology has allowed customers to conduct transactions entirely on their smartphones at any hour – day or night. There are no membership fees. Create an online account at uhaul.com to start skipping the lines and stop worrying about store hours.

For self-movers who aim to keep their costs low but need extra hands to help with their move, MovingHelp.com has been successfully pairing customers with reliable Moving Help® Service Providers for more than a decade. The online marketplace lets customers shop and compare local moving companies that provide labor services including: loading and unloading, packing and unpacking, cleaning, and U-Box pick up/delivery. More than 1.7 million unedited customer reviews, transparent pricing and payment release subject to customer approval have led to 94 percent of Moving Help users rating their experience four stars or higher.

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor

Jeff Lockridge

E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com

Phone: 602-263-6981

Website: uhaul.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-haul-now-operating-at-higley-road-location-in-mesa-300896378.html

SOURCE U-Haul