|
28.06.2019 12:00:00
U-Haul Canadian Destination City No. 1: Toronto Tops List Again
PHOENIX, and TORONTO, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ -- Toronto continues to be the No. 1 Canadian Destination City according to the latest U-Haul® migration trends report, claiming the top spot for the third consecutive year.
Toronto saw a 4% year-over-year increase in one-way U-Haul truck arrivals in 2018 to remain the busiest city for incoming traffic among do-it-yourself movers.
Calgary, Montreal, Edmonton and Ottawa round out the top five cities for most arriving U-Haul trucks. Find truck sharing locations across Canada at uhaul.com/locations.
"Toronto has more than 140 unique neighborhoods, and young people are attracted to that community feel," stated Antony Grocott, U-Haul Company of Eastern Ontario president. "Companies, including U-Haul, continue to invest in Toronto. There is job growth at all levels."
Rankings are based by the total number of arriving one-way U-Haul trucks into a city in the past calendar year. Destination Cities reflect the volume and regularity of do-it-yourself movers coming into a city, but do not account for departing one-way U-Haul trucks, and thus do not necessarily reflect growth like U-Haul Growth Cities rankings do.
U-Haul released its top 25 Canadian Growth Cities in January.
U-Haul is the authority on migration trends thanks to its expansive network that blankets all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The geographical coverage from more than 21,000 U-Haul locations provides a comprehensive overview of where people are moving like no one else in the industry. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck rental transactions that occur annually.
2018 U-Haul Canadian Destination Cities
1. TORONTO
2. CALGARY
3. MONTREAL
4. EDMONTON
5. OTTAWA
6. LONDON
7. VANCOUVER
8. KITCHENER
9. HAMILTON
10. VICTORIA
About U-Haul
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of DIY movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers customers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 161,000 trucks, 118,000 trailers and 42,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 632,000 rooms and 55.2 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America.
Contact:
Andrea Batchelor
Jeff Lockridge
E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com
Phone: 602-263-6981
Website: uhaul.com
SOURCE U-Haul
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI mit Verlust -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen in Rot
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
G20-Gipfel gestartet: Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich leichter, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex DAX zulegt. Die Börsen in Fernost geben zum Wochenschluss ab. Anleger an der Wall Street wagten sich am Donnerstag nur vorsichtig aus der Deckung.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}