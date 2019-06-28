U-Haul Canadian Destination City No. 1: Toronto Tops List Again

PHOENIX, and TORONTO, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ -- Toronto continues to be the No. 1 Canadian Destination City according to the latest U-Haul® migration trends report, claiming the top spot for the third consecutive year.

Toronto saw a 4% year-over-year increase in one-way U-Haul truck arrivals in 2018 to remain the busiest city for incoming traffic among do-it-yourself movers.

Calgary, Montreal, Edmonton and Ottawa round out the top five cities for most arriving U-Haul trucks. Find truck sharing locations across Canada at uhaul.com/locations.

"Toronto has more than 140 unique neighborhoods, and young people are attracted to that community feel," stated Antony Grocott, U-Haul Company of Eastern Ontario president. "Companies, including U-Haul, continue to invest in Toronto. There is job growth at all levels."

Rankings are based by the total number of arriving one-way U-Haul trucks into a city in the past calendar year. Destination Cities reflect the volume and regularity of do-it-yourself movers coming into a city, but do not account for departing one-way U-Haul trucks, and thus do not necessarily reflect growth like U-Haul Growth Cities rankings do.

U-Haul released its top 25 Canadian Growth Cities in January.

U-Haul is the authority on migration trends thanks to its expansive network that blankets all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The geographical coverage from more than 21,000 U-Haul locations provides a comprehensive overview of where people are moving like no one else in the industry. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck rental transactions that occur annually.

2018 U-Haul Canadian Destination Cities 1. TORONTO 2. CALGARY 3. MONTREAL 4. EDMONTON 5. OTTAWA 6. LONDON 7. VANCOUVER 8. KITCHENER 9. HAMILTON 10. VICTORIA

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of DIY movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers customers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 161,000 trucks, 118,000 trailers and 42,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 632,000 rooms and 55.2 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America.

