U-Haul Canadian Destination City No. 1: Toronto Tops List Again

PHOENIX, and TORONTO, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ -- Toronto continues to be the No. 1 Canadian Destination City according to the latest U-Haul® migration trends report, claiming the top spot for the third consecutive year.

Toronto saw a 4% year-over-year increase in one-way U-Haul truck arrivals in 2018 to remain the busiest city for incoming traffic among do-it-yourself movers.

Calgary, Montreal, Edmonton and Ottawa round out the top five cities for most arriving U-Haul trucks. Find truck sharing locations across Canada at uhaul.com/locations.

"Toronto has more than 140 unique neighborhoods, and young people are attracted to that community feel," stated Antony Grocott, U-Haul Company of Eastern Ontario president. "Companies, including U-Haul, continue to invest in Toronto. There is job growth at all levels."

Rankings are based by the total number of arriving one-way U-Haul trucks into a city in the past calendar year. Destination Cities reflect the volume and regularity of do-it-yourself movers coming into a city, but do not account for departing one-way U-Haul trucks, and thus do not necessarily reflect growth like U-Haul Growth Cities rankings do.

U-Haul released its top 25 Canadian Growth Cities in January.

U-Haul is the authority on migration trends thanks to its expansive network that blankets all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The geographical coverage from more than 21,000 U-Haul locations provides a comprehensive overview of where people are moving like no one else in the industry. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck rental transactions that occur annually.

2018 U-Haul Canadian Destination Cities

1. TORONTO

2. CALGARY

3. MONTREAL

4. EDMONTON

5. OTTAWA

6. LONDON

7. VANCOUVER

8. KITCHENER

9. HAMILTON

10. VICTORIA

About U-Haul

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of DIY movers, with a network of more than 21,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers customers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 161,000 trucks, 118,000 trailers and 42,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 632,000 rooms and 55.2 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America.

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor
Jeff Lockridge
E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com
Phone: 602-263-6981
Website: uhaul.com

 

U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul) (PRNewsfoto/U-Haul)

SOURCE U-Haul

