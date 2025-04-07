Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
07.04.2025 19:00:05

u-blox Divests Dual Mode Cellular-Satellite Communications Business to Trident IoT

u-blox
65.98 CHF -20.30%
u-blox AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
u-blox Divests Dual Mode Cellular-Satellite Communications Business to Trident IoT

07.04.2025 / 19:00 CET/CEST

Thalwil, Switzerland – 7 April 2025u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, has divested its dual mode cellular-satellite communications business — along with a core development team — to Trident IoT, Inc., California, for an undisclosed amount.

This transaction follows u-blox’s recent divestment of its Cellular business in March 2025, which did not include the dual mode cellular-satellite communications business.

Stephan Zizala, CEO of u-blox, stated: “We are pleased to have found a partner in Trident IoT, enabling continuity for our customers and ensuring our talented engineers can continue driving innovation in satellite communication technologies. This move aligns with our strategic focus on our Locate business.”

Michael Lamb, CEO of Trident IoT, added: “We are thrilled to acquire this proven technology and the skilled team behind it. As satellite communications play an increasingly critical role in the IoT industry, this acquisition positions Trident IoT to capitalize on growing market opportunities.
 

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Rafael Duarte
Phone: +41 43 547 0693
rafael.duarte@u-blox.com

About u-blox
u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact.
(www.u-blox.com)

Join us on social media - X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Trident IoT
Trident IoT is a different kind of semiconductor company. Founded by a team of IoT veterans with over a century of industry knowledge, we specialize in products and services that simplify your product development journey. Trident IoT is built around three pillars: IoT Silicon and Tools, Design and Development support, and US-Based certification services. Built by developers for developers, our mission is to enable you get to revenue faster with simply better products. To learn more about Trident IoT, visit us at www.tridentiot.com

Disclaimer
This release contains certain forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group’s products, the potential for the Group’s products to become obsolete, the Group’s ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group’s ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group’s ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group’s ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this report. u blox is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_11 --></p> </div></div> <br/><hr/><p> End of Media Release<br/></p> <hr/></td> </tr></table><table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Language:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">English</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Company:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">u-blox AG</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">Zürcherstrasse 68</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">8800 Thalwil</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" Company: u-blox AG
Zürcherstrasse 68
8800 Thalwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 722 74 44
E-mail: ir@u-blox.com
Internet: www.u-blox.com
ISIN: CH0033361673
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange </tr></table><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" colspan="2"> </td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top">End of News</td> <td align="left" valign="top">EQS News Service</td> </tr></table><table border="0" width="600" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td> <hr/></td> </tr></table><!-- sh_cad_12 --><p> 2112864  07.04.2025 CET/CEST </p> <img src="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2112864&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6" alt="" width="0" height="0" border="0"/> <!--#EMPTYRESPONSE#--> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </article> </div> <script> if (!$(".news-content img").hasClass("img-responsive")) { $(".news-content img").addClass("img-responsive"); } </script> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "u-blox Divests Dual Mode Cellular-Satellite Communications Business to Trident IoT", class=\"percent_20\"\u003e\u003c/div\u003e\u003c/div\u003e","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"","Value":"","HtmlValue":null,"Formatter":null,"RouteName":null,"GroupID":0,"Pulldown":[],"PlainUrl":null,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null}],"RowAsLink":false,"Options":[],"OptionsMap":{},"HtmlAttributes":[],"HtmlAttributeMap":{},"HtmlTag":null,"CssClass":null,"Colspan":null,"ColSpan":null,"Rowspan":null,"RowSpan":null,"Title":null,"ImageAlternativeText":null,"ImageSource":null,"Href":null,"CssProperties":[],"CssPropertyMap":{},"Display":null,"Width":null,"Height":null,"MaxWidth":null,"MaxHeight":null,"MinWidth":null,"MinHeight":null},{"Content":[{"IsView":false,"IsAction":false,"NoActiveFlag":false,"ViewName":null,"Action":null,"Controller":null,"Name":"FinalUrl","Value":"\u003ca