Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'014 0.0%  SPI 14'450 -0.1%  Dow 34'007 0.1%  DAX 15'405 -1.0%  Euro 0.9678 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'167 -1.0%  Gold 1'911 -0.3%  Bitcoin 24'040 0.2%  Dollar 0.9147 0.3%  Öl 92.3 -1.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343Swatch1225515Lindt1057075Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882NVIDIA994529Richemont21048333
Top News
Airbus erhält Grossauftrag von Air France-KLM: 50 Airbus A350 bestelt - Neuer Chef für Geschäft mit Zivilflugzeugen
Swisscom-Aktie: Technische Störung beeinträchtigt zeitweise Internet bei Swisscom
IEA-Chef mit Blick auf Öl, Gas und Kohle: Das fossile Zeitalter steuert auf historischen Wendepunkt zu
Handel in Moskau: RTS sackt zum Handelsstart ab
Wie investiert man in Krypto
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

u-blox Aktie [Symbol: UBXN / Valor: 3336167]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.09.2023 09:00:08

u-blox AG: u-blox introduces the smallest single-mode LTE Cat 1bis IoT module

u-blox
76.12 CHF -1.64%
Kaufen Verkaufen

u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
u-blox AG: u-blox introduces the smallest single-mode LTE Cat 1bis IoT module

26.09.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST

u-blox introduces the smallest single-mode LTE Cat 1bis IoT module

The u-blox LEXI-R10 is an ultra-compact module for applications requiring medium data rates.

Thalwil, Switzerland September 26, 2023 u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced its LEXI-R10, an ultra-small LTE Cat 1bis IoT module in a 16 x 16mm form factor. The module adapts perfectly to size-demanding designs, making it ideal for use cases such as asset tracking and aftermarket telematics. 

Three times smaller than the u-blox LENA-R8 (256 vs. 810mm2), LEXI-R10 is the answer to the market need for an ultra-small LTE Cat 1bis module and is the perfect candidate for applications requiring Cat 1bis connectivity without 2G fallback or positioning features. It has been designed as a single-mode LTE-only module. Yet, LENA-R8 is still a reliable option for applications that need 2G fallback and positioning with the embedded u-blox M10 GNSS platform.

LTE Cat 1bis was initially introduced in 3GPP Rel 13 in 2016 but only recently garnered market attention in light of the planned or already executed sunset of 2G cellular technology in many regions. LTE Cat 1bis is globally available via LTE networks, yet more affordable than higher data rate LTE categories. 

The LEXI-R10 module is the smallest single-mode module providing indoor positioning and a US MNO-certified core. The module also offers Wi-Fi Radio to scan available Wi-Fi hotspots. This information can be used by positioning applications via a location-based service like the u-blox CellLocate Wi-Fi.

The u-blox LEXI-R10 is the right choice whenever size constraints drive the design. For instance, LEXI-R10 adapts perfectly to the requirements of pet and personal trackers. Its convenient size allows designers to explore setups so far unthinkable, says Samuele Falcomer, Senior Product Line Manager, Product Center Cellular, u blox.

 

The first samples will be available by Q1 2024.

About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com)

u-blox media contact:

Natacha Seitz

Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing

Mobile +41 76 436 0788

natacha.seitz@u-blox.com 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: u-blox AG
Zürcherstrasse 68
8800 Thalwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 722 74 44
Fax: +41 44 722 74 47
E-mail: info@u-blox.com
Internet: www.u-blox.com
ISIN: CH0033361673
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1732717

 
End of News EQS News Service

1732717  26.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1732717&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu u-blox AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Fazit des Events: 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV

Zum 4. Mal findet in St. Moritz der fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit statt. Erneut in traumhafter Kulisse äussert sich Thomas J. Caduff über den Event, die Teilnehmenden und die Themen.
Welche Themen dieses Jahr im Fokus stehen und wie die Pläne fürs nächste Jahr und den Winter aussehen, darüber spricht er im Interview mit mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Fazit des Events: 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

25.09.23 UBS KeyInvest: Comeback der Zinssorgen
25.09.23 SMI beendet schwache Woche mit weiteren Verlusten
25.09.23 Marktüberblick: Siemens Healthineers gesucht
25.09.23 Investieren Sie in Kunst: Dalís "The Mill Tower, 1977" wird am 28.09. bei Splint Invest angeboten. Historische Rendite: 29%. Seien Sie der Erste, der in ein Dalí-Werk bei uns investiert!
25.09.23 Uran-Industrie – eine Renaissance?
22.09.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Arm
22.09.23 Fazit des Events: 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV
21.09.23 Julius Bär: 19.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
21.09.23 Märkte am Morgen - DAX, Nasdaq, Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD und Ölpreis
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'432.06 19.62 3YSSMU
Short 11'658.01 14.00 GNSSMU
Short 12'135.11 8.69 0LSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'014.26 25.09.2023 17:31:40
Long 10'512.92 18.62 A7SSMU
Long 10'293.46 13.57 EHSSMU
Long 9'862.16 8.86 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

u-blox AG 75.90 -0.78% u-blox AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie fester: Moody's nimmt Novartis-Tochter Sandoz mit "Baa2"-Bewertung auf - Abspaltungstermin bestätigt - Erfolgreiche Krebsstudie
Hedgefonds-Chef für NEL-Aktie, Plug Power-Aktie & Co. wenig optimistisch: Wasserstoff-Shorts aufgebaut
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA bricht am Montagmittag ein
Läderach-CEO kämpft um Reputation seiner Firma
Swatch-Aktie verliert: Umsatzziel für 2023 hängt laut CEO vom Schweizer Franken ab
Marktexperte Michael Lee: Darum könnte der Goldpreis in drei Jahren bei 5'000 US-Dollar liegen
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA tendiert am Montagvormittag tiefer
Kinarus-Aktie 90 Prozent im Minus: Kinarus meldet Konkurs an
Lufthansa-Aktie fällt: Lufthansa-Chef fordert Reform der Luftverkehrsteuer
Lonza-Aktien im Plus: Moderna hält an langfristiger Zusammenarbeit mit Lonza fest - Moderna deutlich tiefer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit