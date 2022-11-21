SMI 11'085 0.4%  SPI 14'161 0.3%  Dow 33'764 0.1%  DAX 14'380 -0.4%  Euro 0.9820 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3'909 -0.4%  Gold 1'739 -0.7%  Bitcoin 15'313 -1.4%  Dollar 0.9591 0.5%  Öl 87.4 -0.4% 
21.11.2022 19:00:04

u-blox AG: u-blox announces results of Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

u-blox
115.16 CHF 4.07%
Kaufen Verkaufen

u-blox AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
u-blox AG: u-blox announces results of Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

21.11.2022 / 19:00 CET/CEST

u-blox announces results of Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

Thalwil, Switzerland 21 November 2022 u-blox Holding AG (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in wireless and positioning technologies, today announces the results relating to the voting items of its 2022 Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting, which was held on 21 November 2022 at the Companys headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland. Due to the continued risks associated with COVID-19 and based on the extension of the COVID-19 Ordinance of the Swiss Federal Council, the 2022 Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting was held without the physical presence of shareholders, who had been able to exercise their rights and cast their votes through the independent proxy.

At the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting, shareholders elected Ms. Elke Eckstein and Ms. Karin Sonnenmoser as independent board members. The elections of Ms. Eckstein and Ms. Sonnenmoser ensures that the board consists of a vast majority of non-executive members, has relevant expertise and capacity and are an indication of its strong commitment to continue complying with and promote gender diversity.

After the elections, the board of directors constituted itself and the following committees were appointed:

  • Audit Committee (AC): André Müller (chair), Karin Sonnenmoser
  • Nomination, Compensation and ESG committee (NCSC): Ulrich Looser (chair), Markus Borchert

The minutes in German language of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting will be posted on the companys website within one week.

Financial Calendar

Full Year Results 2022: 10 March 2023

Annual General Meeting: 19 April 2023

 

About ublox

ublox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, ublox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and costeffectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.ublox.com) Find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter @ublox and YouTube

 

ublox investor relations contacts:

Switzerland and Europe:

Doris Rudischhauser, c/o Dynamics Group AG
Phone: +41 79 410 81 88
Email: doris.rudischhauser@u-blox.com

US:

Lena Cati, c/o The Equity Group Inc.
Phone: +1 (212) 836-9611
Email: lcati@equityny.com

 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: u-blox AG
Zürcherstrasse 68
8800 Thalwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 722 74 44
Fax: +41 44 722 74 47
E-mail: info@u-blox.com
Internet: www.u-blox.com
ISIN: CH0033361673
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1492923

 
End of News EQS News Service

1492923  21.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1492923&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

