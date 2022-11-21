u-blox AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

u-blox AG: u-blox announces results of Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting



u-blox announces results of Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

Thalwil, Switzerland 21 November 2022 u-blox Holding AG (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in wireless and positioning technologies, today announces the results relating to the voting items of its 2022 Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting, which was held on 21 November 2022 at the Companys headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland. Due to the continued risks associated with COVID-19 and based on the extension of the COVID-19 Ordinance of the Swiss Federal Council, the 2022 Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting was held without the physical presence of shareholders, who had been able to exercise their rights and cast their votes through the independent proxy.

At the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting, shareholders elected Ms. Elke Eckstein and Ms. Karin Sonnenmoser as independent board members. The elections of Ms. Eckstein and Ms. Sonnenmoser ensures that the board consists of a vast majority of non-executive members, has relevant expertise and capacity and are an indication of its strong commitment to continue complying with and promote gender diversity.

After the elections, the board of directors constituted itself and the following committees were appointed:

Audit Committee (AC): André Müller (chair), Karin Sonnenmoser

Nomination, Compensation and ESG committee (NCSC): Ulrich Looser (chair), Markus Borchert

The minutes in German language of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting will be posted on the companys website within one week.

Financial Calendar

Full Year Results 2022: 10 March 2023

Annual General Meeting: 19 April 2023

