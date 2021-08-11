TZ APAC Announces Strategic Commitment to Asia Pacific

TZ APAC is one of the leading adoption entities supporting the Tezos ecosystem in Asia

The Singapore -based Tezos hub will launch new strategic initiatives to drive enterprise and corporate adoption

TZ APAC , in collaboration with Tezos India will launch a new developer relations program to support developers exploring Tezos

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TZ APAC , one of the leading adoption entities supporting the Tezos ecosystem in Asia, today announced a strategic commitment to the Asia Pacific region.

The strategic regional commitment from the leading Tezos adoption entity in Asia will build on prior successes including Tezos integration with BSN , the China state blockchain network, Tezos integration into ride hailing app Tada , and on-going collaborations with big tech companies such as IBM and Microsoft . TZ APAC will deploy new investments in the region across business development and marketing, and launch a new strategic partnership with Tezos India to drive developer education and recruitment.

Now more than ever, enterprises, corporate brands, and governments want to know how to leverage the transformational power of blockchain. TZ APAC aims to empower enterprises and individuals to harness the power of the Tezos blockchain by providing capital deployment, resource development, strategic advisory, project management, as well as marketing and strategic communications services in the region.

"Asian enterprises today are increasingly recognizing the revolutionary power of blockchain and are looking for new ways to disrupt industries. TZ APAC's mission is to enable their high-performance and growth in the region and beyond. Our community of innovators and conscious creators is growing rapidly, and we want to play a key role in promoting sustainable development in Asia." - Joe Hwang, Director of Business Development, North Asia at TZ APAC.

TZ APAC's commitment to the Asia Pacific region can be viewed through their recent monumental enterprise collaborations with leading players in the region. Most recently, TZ APAC led the integration of Tezos into BSN, China's state owned blockchain-based service network, where users will have access to Chinese enterprise chains, and into multi-chain lending platform ShuttleOne, a company developing a tokenization platform for real world assets. Additionally, TZ APAC has led projects with ride hailing app Tada, NFT platform AmplifyX, and helped incubate the fastest growing NFT artist community in Asia.

TZ APAC is proud to announce the Ecosystem Growth Grants (EGG) program. The developer relations program aims to cultivate new ideas through small-level funding and will provide direct funding to creators and developers exploring the Tezos network. The program expands the reach of the Tezos community to new builders and creators to act as a springboard for early-stage concepts, from NFT platforms to developer tooling to DeFi building blocks. The program is managed in partnership with Tezos India.

"We are grateful for the strong support we have received in the APAC region, and are proud to be headquartered in Singapore, a global hub for fintech and innovation. We look forward to developing a burgeoning community and empowering everyone with equal opportunities to radically transform the blockchain landscape in the region." - Katherine Ng, Head of APAC Marketing at TZ APAC.

Tezos celebrated its three year anniversary this year, making it one of the first and longest running Proof-of-Stake blockchains. Tezos consumes over two million times less energy than Proof-of-Work networks. Network activity on Tezos has grown 1,200 percent this year, with over 5 million contract calls in the last 8 weeks, due in part to its energy-efficient design and ease of use. With the region's robust push into sustainability, TZ APAC aims to unlock opportunities and embolden clean innovation while ensuring energy efficient consumption and a negligible carbon footprint.

Game developers , music labels , sporting franchises , central banks , and more are all building on Tezos. Globally, Formula One teams, Red Bull Honda Racing and McLaren Racing , have chosen Tezos for technical integrations to create unrivalled NFT fan experiences on the Tezos protocol. Tezos has over 400 validators around the world including internationally recognised enterprises as corporate bakers, such as Coinbase , Ledger , Ubisoft , Exaion , and more. Tezos also has a growing DeFi ecosystem with ERC-20 bridges for low-gas cross-chain utility, yield farming protocols, and surging AMM platforms.

"Building on the Tezos blockchain is the ideal long-term solution to reducing the environmental impact of digital technologies, through energy-efficient solutions. Through TZ APAC and its 360-degree support system, we want to create meaningful partnerships in the Asia Pacific region." - Julian Low, Director of Business Development, South East Asia at TZ APAC.

For the year ahead, TZ APAC is looking forward to engaging with the global community through the upcoming Singapore Fintech Festival, happening in November 2021, to showcase the strength and evolution of the Tezos blockchain.

About TZ APAC

TZ APAC Pte. Ltd. ("TZ APAC") is one of the leading adoption entities supporting the Tezos ecosystem in Asia. TZ APAC designs value-added blockchain transformation strategies for enterprises and creators with a bottom-up approach, working closely with blockchain experts and other stakeholders in the Tezos ecosystem. TZ APAC is supported by the Tezos Foundation and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Tezos

Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow's innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit tezos.com.

