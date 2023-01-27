SMI 11'332 0.1%  SPI 14'552 0.1%  Dow 33'978 0.1%  DAX 15'150 0.1%  Euro 1.0011 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'178 0.1%  Gold 1'928 -0.1%  Bitcoin 21'222 0.2%  Dollar 0.9218 0.0%  Öl 86.3 -1.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Das sollten Neu-Anleger wissen, bevor sie Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. kaufen
KW 4: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
So wurde Charlie Munger zum Star-Investor - eine Kurzbiografie
Marktexperte Mark Hulbert: So schlagen sich die Top-Aktien der letzten Jahre im nächsten Bullenmarkt
Vorsicht beim Online-Shopping: Mit diesen Zahlungsmethoden lässt sich online sicher einkaufen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
28.01.2023 00:12:00

TYR Sport Signs Prodigy Katie Grimes.

SEAL BEACH, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the youngest U.S. Olympic swimmer in 27 years, the two-time World Champion Silver Medalist has already established herself as a force in the sport, joining the ranks of the world's most elite swimmers and showing no signs of slowing down.

TYR Sport Signs Prodigy Katie Grimes.

Katie Grimes has proven that dedication, consistency, and innovation are the keys to success. Grimes was a 2024 Olympic hopeful, but when circumstances changed and the 2020 Trials were pushed back to 2021, it was the opportunity she needed to make the necessary adjustments to balance out the 4" growth spurt that would've otherwise kept her waiting for Paris. Her determination to learn how to work with her new height and longer arms earned her a berth to Tokyo, and clearly she was ready. At just 15-years-old, Grimes beat the odds by claiming her rightful place on the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team where she went on to earn 4th place in the 800m Freestyle.

Grimes finished the 2022 season strong earning two silver medals at the World Championship, one in the 400 Individual Medley and the other in the 1500 Freestyle right behind teammate Katie Ledecky. At the USA Junior Nationals, Grimes became the fifth woman in history to break 4:30 in the 500y freestyle and swam the fourth fastest 400y Individual Medley of all-time. And, this is only the beginning for this prodigy. 2023 is shaping up to be equally spectacular. At the Pro Swim Series in Knoxville, Grimes earned gold medals in the 800m Freestyle, 400m Medley, and 200m Butterfly, along with three more trips to the podium where she collected a silver medal in the 1500m Freestyle and bronze medals in both the 400m Freestyle and 200m Backstroke.

"I am so excited to finally announce my partnership with TYR!! For me, training and racing in a brand that I can trust is very important. Our shared value to commitment and discipline has helped me get where I am today and where I'm heading in the future," said Grimes. "I'm so blessed to be part of this amazing TYR family." 

Grimes is currently a high school junior, and as she prepares for the 2024 Trials, she continues to train with the Sandpipers of Nevada, a longstanding TYR team, under Coach Ron Aitken. Her unwavering work ethic and dedication to being the best has earned her a place alongside the growing TYR Team family of champions including Olympic teammates Katie Ledecky, Phoebe Bacon, Claire Curzan, Lilly King, Annie Lazor, and Torri Huske.

"TYR Sport is very excited to welcome Katie onto our team," Matt Dilorenzo, CEO of TYR, said. "Having made such an impactful name for herself at just 17-years-old, there are no limits to what she can accomplish. She embodies all of the characteristics that TYR values: unmatched work ethic, determination, and camaraderie."

Since its inception more than three decades ago, TYR Sport has grown to exist as one of the world's most recognizable swimming and triathlon brands. Founded in Huntington Beach, California, the American company has garnered industry success for major technologies including the celebrated Venzo technical suit. Today, TYR has become synonymous with the most groundbreaking athletes in swimming and continues to be the choice of champions.

About TYR

Named for TYR the Norse god of valor and sacrifice, we're a company built on commitment and discipline. We've been pushing the limits of innovation to propel athletes to their absolute best for over 35 years. Whether it's personal records or world championships, we have the hard-earned hardware to back it up.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tyr-sport-signs-prodigy-katie-grimes-301732851.html

SOURCE TYR

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD 💳, BERKSHIRE vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD💳, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

27.01.23 Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
27.01.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
27.01.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 27.01.2023
27.01.23 Favoritenwechsel im SMI?
27.01.23 DAX – US-Wirtschaft bleibt unter Dampf
27.01.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Volumenmaximum als Sprungbrett?
26.01.23 Julius Bär: 10.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Kering SA, Cie Financiere Richemont SA
25.01.23 Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD💳, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
23.12.22 ☕ MarketFlow Live - Today 👀 PCI prices 📊 Stocks 🎢 Gold 💛
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'794.84 19.21 XSSMTU
Short 12'012.50 13.99 D0SSMU
Short 12'481.05 8.86 CRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'332.30 27.01.2023 17:31:24
Long 10'856.08 18.58 MUSSMU
Long 10'620.52 13.49 AJSSMU
Long 10'192.81 8.96 EHSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Intel-Aktie rauscht in die Tiefe: Intel in den roten Zahlen
Swiss Re-Aktie sinkt: Underwriting-Chef von Swiss Re verlässt das Unternehmen
Anleger müssen sich 2023 laut Ex-US-Finanzminister Summers auf schwierige Zeiten einstellen
Alcon-Aktie verliert leicht: SIX-Regulierung leitet Untersuchung gegen Alcon ein
LVMH-Aktie sinkt nach Rekordhoch: LVMH kann Erlöse steigern - Mehr Optimismus für Schlussquartal
Tesla-Aktie: Hohe Geldstrafe für Tesla wegen irreführender Angaben zur Reichweite
Impulsarmer Wochenausklang: SMI und DAX gehen minimal höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit leichten Aufschlägen
Favoritenwechsel im SMI?
Starrag-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Starrag legt 2022 bei Umsatz und Aufträgen zu
Erste Schätzungen: Swisscom stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.