Typical Information Required By Online Car Insurance Quote Forms

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Online questionnaires will determine a user's risk profile. Based on this profile, online car insurance quotes will be determined. However, keep in mind that many parameters can be optimized by the user, thus lowering the price.

Each online questionnaire contains the following categories, which must be completed with accurate, honest info:



Driver's details. Besides providing the full name, questionnaires also ask several more personal info. Age, gender and marital status must be disclosed. Insurance companies rely on statistics that associate the risk of committing an accident with these details. Young drivers, especially teen males are charged more on car insurance.

Workplace. Provide info regarding employment status and occupation. Insurance companies classify some jobs as high-risk, while other low-risk. People that need high analytical and observation skills for their jobs are considered low-risk.

Place where the user lives. Besides specifying the ZIP code, insurers will want to know if the potential client lives in an apartment, house, condo. And if he owns his home or he rents it.

Vehicle info. Insurers will ask about the car's fabrication year, brand and model. Including info about the body type (number of cylinders and doors) and its primary use. Furthermore, the user will be asked if the vehicle has certain safety devices or customized equipment and its approximate value.

Driving history. Online users will be asked about the current status of the driving license and at what age did they obtain it. Furthermore, insurers will ask about recent traffic violations and claims. These questions may refer to incidents as old as 5 years.

Coverage options. Users can modify a multitude of parameters, from liability coverage limits to the value of deductibles for collision and comprehensive coverage. Furthermore, drivers can select different extra services, from rental coverage to roadside assistance. After selecting these parameters, the price will be updated. Drivers can also choose to see the final price for the whole period and how much they can save by making a single payment.

Bundling options and other discounts. Many questionnaires ask about bundling auto insurance with renters, homeowners, and condo insurance. This is one of the main reasons why the questionnaires where the user lives. Besides that, the user can check for all granted discounts (based on the provided info).

