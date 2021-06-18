Type 1 Diabetes Drugs Market|$ 2.83 billion growth expected during 2021-2025|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The type 1 diabetes drugs market is poised to grow by USD 2.83 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

The report on the type 1 diabetes drugs market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of type 1 diabetes, the feasibility of early diagnosis of type 1 diabetes, and the expected launch of novel products.

The type 1 diabetes drug market analysis includes the product and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the expected launch of novel products as one of the prime reasons driving the type 1 diabetes drug market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The type 1 diabetes drugs market covers the following areas:

Type 1 Diabetes Drugs Market Sizing

Type 1 Diabetes Drugs Market Forecast

Type 1 Diabetes Drugs Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Biocon Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Eli Lilly and Co.

MannKind Corp.

Novo Nordisk AS

Actiza Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd.

Sanofi SA

Viatris Inc.

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Global Type 2 Diabetes Market- The type 2 diabetes market is segmented by drug class (insulin, DPP-4 inhibitors, GLP-1 receptor agonists, SGLT-2 inhibitors, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Global Endocrinology Drugs Market- The endocrinology drugs market is segmented by therapy area (diabetes drugs, hGH, thyroid hormone disorders, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Long-acting insulins - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rapid-acting insulins - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pre-mixed insulins - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-insulin drugs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

