Tyler Irwin Joins Aristotle as Vice President of Consulting

WASHINGTON, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristotle, the leader in political technology and data, has appointed Tyler Irwin as vice president of government affairs consulting as the company prepares for growth heading into 2021. 

Irwin will be working with existing and new clients to provide strategic support with PAC and grassroots activities. Additionally, she will utilize her extensive political management expertise with corporations and trade associations to create and grow their political programs.  

"We are excited to have Tyler join our team at Aristotle," says Rob Christ, the executive vice president of Professional Services. "Tyler brings a wealth of experience and this will be a great benefit to our clients." 
 
Prior to joining Aristotle, Tyler spent more than 14 years working for MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated, a private diversified holding company with interests in a broad portfolio of publicly traded and privately held companies. While at MacAndrews & Forbes, she created a PAC that serviced all portfolio companies and managed the strategic planning, which included leading individualized outreach campaigns, engagement and retention, budget development and implementation. She also managed all political and philanthropic events and compliance reporting during her time with the company. 

Before MacAndrews & Forbes, Irwin worked at Van Scoyoc Associates, Inc. supporting the lobbying staff and assisting with lobbying report disclosures.

Irwin is a native of the D.C. area and is a graduate of the University of Virginia. 

Aristotle plans to continue to expand with key hires focusing on sophisticated data mining, software and services - http://www.aristotle.com/about-us/careers/.

About Aristotle

Aristotle is recognized as a global pioneer in political technology, providing indispensable tools to those who seek to use the democratic process to influence decisions at the ballot box. Aristotle is a full-service provider of campaign software, voter data at VoterListsOnline.com, PAC and grassroots software and services, and 24/7 customer support. 

Media Contact: Brandi Travis, (270) 704-2462

