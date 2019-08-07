Tycoon: An Emerging Social Trading Platform is Being Launched by Some of the Most Professional Traders

MANNHEIM, Germany, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tycoon has proudly announced that it is launching the world's first social trading platform developed by professional traders. The emerging digital trading platform is entirely focused on crypto and it is designed to become a game-changer in the booming world of cryptocurrency and blockchain. Moreover, Tycoon has recently published a white paper, which details the entire roadmap behind this emerging global phenomenon.

The platform is getting ready to launch and early investors can still join the private sale. This is a unique opportunity and the positive resonance is reflected by an initiative with the Austrian Dreamchasers that was sold out in a week. This is a strong indicator that the market demands the first social trading platform that is actually built by professional traders like Tycoon.

The community has reached 16.000 members within a short period of time and we expect the exponential growth to continue for the reasons outlined by the CEO of the company.

"Tycoon is founded by the most professional traders in the industry, and they have evaluated all available social trading platforms for personal use but were unable to find a solution that has been developed with the trader in mind," said Serdar Bisi, the CEO of Tycoon, while talking about the platform. "Most of the existing solutions do not meet the needs of professional traders and there are several issues with existing social trading platforms," he added.

As professional traders, the founders of Tycoon know exactly what pro traders are looking for and they don't find it with existing platforms. In addition, trading cryptocurrencies for profit is more challenging than trading stocks or traditional currencies, and even in traditional markets there are approximately less than 10% of traders who beat the market consistently. However, the crypto market offers an easier entry for less experienced traders and there are many more pitfalls than one would encounter trading in traditional markets. This is exactly why most retail traders that begin trading in crypto are likely to fail. This is reflected by the increasing coverage of technical analysis in the market. Across the board, you can see that YouTuber who covered news in the bear market who focuses now on TA and Trading. Most do not have the necessary background, let alone a successful track record in trading. And on top of that, these provide only theory, no actual trading setups. That makes it difficult to tap into the real potential and profit.

Tycoon will change all that and will enable the players in this booming industry to leverage successful traders and tap into potential profits that were out of the realm for retail traders.

According to the spokesperson of Tycoon, there is an increasing demand in this market for trading platforms that allow investors to reduce risk by following already successful traders. Research shows that most successful traders had the privilege of getting trained by professionals in the market and have access to insights that most retail traders do not. The majority of these retail traders would need years of experience and research to even get close to the performance and win rates of the pros.

Tycoon is different because it was designed by traders for traders. The emerging platform meets all the demands pro traders have in order to get strong adoption. Moreover, it also lets retail traders benefit from their favorite trader from a large pool of traders. The bigger the pool and the more sophisticated the ranking system, the more it becomes likely that a retail trader is able to identify a pro trader that has a similar trading style.

"Our key differentiation is to build a platform with having the pro trader in mind," said Tycoon's CEO, while talking about the emerging platform. "Tycoon is also ensuring adoption because we have spoken to hundreds of traders and created a feature profile based on their input," He added. Tycoon aims to become the most complete solution that meets the demand of its users. According to the CEO, the founders of this project decided to develop their own platform that addresses all the needs of traders, while also ensuring to meet the demands of professional traders to achieve real adoption.

For more information, please visit:

www.tycoon.io

Company Name: Tycoon

Contact Name: Serdar Bisi

Phone: +49 176 45318084

Email: info@tycoon.io

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.jpg

image3.jpg

Related Links

https://twitter.com/tycoon

https://facebook.com/Tycoonio-1082428378632504

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tycoon-an-emerging-social-trading-platform-is-being-launched-by-some-of-the-most-professional-traders-300897828.html

SOURCE Tycoon