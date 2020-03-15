15.03.2020 18:20:00

TXU Energy Provides Customer Assistance During Coronavirus Pandemic

IRVING, Texas, March 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With aggressive containment efforts of coronavirus underway, TXU Energy announced today a series of steps it has taken to help customers.

TXU Energy logo (PRNewsFoto/TXU Energy)

TXU Energy is assisting customers that may incur economic hardship related to the coronavirus by:

  • Waiving late fees
  • Extending payment due dates with no down payment required
  • Reducing down payments and deferring balances over five equal installments

If a customer is unable to pay their bill, we're here to help. To take advantage of this assistance, TXU Energy customers should call 1-800-242-9113.

In addition, during this unprecedented time, the team at TXU Energy is working hard to ensure our customers have the resources they need as well as the dependable service they have come to expect.  

"The coronavirus is causing uncertainty and many hardships, and during this time, we don't want our customers to worry about their electric bills," said Scott Hudson, president of TXU Energy. "TXU Energy takes seriously our responsibility to provide an essential service to millions of Texas homes and businesses, and we are committed to serving our communities through this time of enhanced need."

In light of the coronavirus, the company is providing additional bill-payment assistance to customers in need through its TXU Energy AidSM program. These dollars are being allocated to existing TXU Energy Aid partners serving Texas communities. Funds are donated by the company, its employees, and customers.

For more than 30 years, TXU Energy Aid, one of the largest electric bill payment assistance programs in the nation, has helped Texas families going through hard times keep their homes powered and safe. For information on which social service agency provides assistance in their area, customers can call 211 and ask for bill payment assistance.

About TXU Energy
More Texans trust TXU Energy to power their homes and businesses than any other electricity provider. We're passionate about creating experiences and solutions tailored to fit the needs of our customers, including electricity plans, online tools to help save, renewable energy options and more. TXU Energy is also committed to cultivating a dynamic and enjoyable workplace where all our people can succeed. Visit txu.com for more. TXU Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra Energy (NYSE: VST).  REP #10004

Media
Jenny Lyon
214-875-8004
MediaHotline@txu.com

www.twitter.com/txuenergy
www.youtube.com/txuenergy
www.facebook.com/txuenergy

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/txu-energy-provides-customer-assistance-during-coronavirus-pandemic-301024471.html

SOURCE TXU Energy

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13.03.20
Ölpreise vor größtem Wochenverlust seit 2008
13.03.20
Oil"s Supply-Demand Shock
13.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen - diverse Produkte mit 50% Barriere
13.03.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Neue Aufwärtswelle? / Credit Suisse – Im freien Fall
12.03.20
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11.03.20
SMI kann Gewinne nicht halten
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
mehr
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum konnte der Goldpreis von der Corona-Panik bisher nicht profitieren
Zentralbanken treiben Arbeit an Krypto-Euro, Cyber-Franken & Co. voran
Bauboom vs. Leerstand: UBS befürchtet starkes Ungleichgewicht des Schweizer Immobilienmarkts
Coronavirus: Apple entscheidet alle Läden ausserhalb Chinas für zwei Wochen zu schliessen
Coronavirus: Diese Medizinkonzerne forschen an einem Gegenmittel
Das passiert beim Halving mit dem Bitcoin - und seinem Kurs
KW 11: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Roche erhält Notfall-Zulassung für Corona-Test in USA - Aktie profitiert
Netflix ohne Disney-Inhalte: So will sich Netflix positionieren
SMI geht erholt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Wall Street mit Zugewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich tiefrot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht erholt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Wall Street mit Zugewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich tiefrot
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag mit grünen Vorzeichen, während sich der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls stabiliserte. Auch an den US-Börsen zeichnet sich eine Gegenbewegung ab. Die Märkte in Fernost waren erneut von hohen Abgaben geprägt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB