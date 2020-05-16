TXS NEW 130 Network Terminals for short-term "Mobile Warehousing"

ATLANTA, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TXS now offers flexible mobile warehousing at over 130+ new secure and monitored locations throughout the US and Canada. Trailers and containers of large cargo inventories can be securely stored for one month to one year blocked stored or with daily access 24/7, eliminating the high cost of traditional warehousing.

Mobile warehousing eliminates the costs, time, and labor of warehousing contracts, unloading, taking inventory, reloading, and redistribution. 75 new TXS secure mobile warehousing yards are near major airports and distribution centers, facilitating seamless last mile shipping. Multiple locations allow flexibility on where your goods are stored.

With secure parking available for up-to 1500 loaded marine, rail, or 53' trailers, cargo is stored in fully fenced, lighted, paved, and CCTV monitored facilities, keeping the cargo safe, intact, and ready for distribution. Premium sites offer onsite refueling, 24-hour monitoring, and fast-track staging for temperature-controlled storage for sensitive cargo. All sites allow 24/7 access to accommodate time sensitive deliveries.

Current events have caused a nationwide industry crisis. TXS provides a solution.

A perfect storm of global events and national policy have thrown the consumer goods manufacturing sector into chaos, caused crowding and competition for warehouse space, and heightened demand for short-term storage of consumer goods. Uncertainty associated with the trade war between the US and our Asian suppliers, has prompted importers to stockpile goods up to a year in advance of distribution adding to the shortage of warehouse space.

"Many companies, as a hedge against possible new tariffs of 25% or more on their goods have been purchasing in advance their inventory and stockpiling goods to sell to their consumer market later." Says JP Harwood, President/CEO of TXS Inc.

The eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated demand, acutely demonstrated by cargo bottlenecks created by the arrival of scores of container ships, and tens-of-thousands TEU's behind cargo that cannot be distributed and delivered by the strictly limited supply chain. With many States closing major distribution centers, and warehouses allowing for only essential goods to be shipped and distributed, the system is strained under a glut of cargo. TXS created this model to alleviate that pressure, and to meet demand from logistic, truckload, warehouse, and shipper's customers.

With over 1100+ full-service yards, TXS, INC. is the first organization in the country committed to providing secure 24/7 trailer parking & drop yard staging services on a national scale. TXS provides a national network of facilities which offer logistics companies, intermodal servers, and over-the-road/for hire carriers, a dependable, safe, and driver friendly operation that is dedicated to supporting and servicing their fleets anywhere in North America and Canada. Our emphasis is on assisting in the prevention of cargo theft through the design of our facilities and operational protocols.

Our premium full-service yards have been fully vetted by TXS Inc. Our reviews require confirmation that the facility has 24/7 access. Either gate guard staffed entry, residential security personnel or coded keypad entry. The yard must be fully fenced, CCTV with a 30-90 day recorded loop, trash disposal, lighting, restrooms (fixed or portable) assigned-dedicated parking for fleets, a commercial surface material or concrete/asphalt, dust control, and snow removal ( 3 inches or more).

