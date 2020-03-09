Two Windsor Care Centers Receive the Pinnacle Quality Insight 2020 Customer Experience Award

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Windsor Convalescent Center of North Long Beach, California and Encanto Palms Assisted Living in Phoenix, Arizona announced today that they are the recipients of Pinnacle Quality Insight's 2020 Customer Experience AwardTM.

Pinnacle Quality Insight conducts thousands of monthly phone surveys to establish a comprehensive review of their clients and gauge resident satisfaction. Every year, Pinnacle awards clients who have excelled at providing a superior customer experience for their patients and residents. Out of 2,700 care providers and 150,000 customer interviews conducted each year, only those scoring in the top 15% across a 12-month average receive the award.

Clients who achieve a Customer Experience Award must score well in at least one of the following categories: Overall, satisfaction, Nursing Care, Dining Service, Quality of Food, Cleanliness, Individual Needs, Laundry Service, Communication from Facility, Response to Problems, Treatment/Dignity, Recommend Facility to Others, Recreational Activities, Professional Therapy Services, Admission Process, Overall Safety, Overall Customer Experience

"Throughout its history, Windsor has always placed a strong emphasis on ensuring that the individual needs of every resident are met," says Mike Hurtado, Administrator at Windsor Convalescent Center of North Long Beach. "Over the course of 2019, a sampling of our residents and their families participated in monthly telephone interviews, and we are thrilled to be receive Pinnacle's 2020 Customer Experience Award."

"I feel privileged to serve with such amazing leaders as those at Encanto Palms Assisted Living," adds Dr. Charles Villafranca, DHA(ABD), MSHA/HM, Administrator and Executive Director at Encanto Palms Assisted Living.

About Pinnacle Quality Insight

A customer satisfaction measurement firm with 24 years of experience in post-acute healthcare, Pinnacle conducts over 150,000 phone surveys each year and works with more than 2,500 care providers in all 50 US states, Canada and Puerto Rico.

About Windsor

Windsor Convalescent Center of North Long Beach and Encanto Palms Assisted Living are associated with Windsor healthcare centers. Windsor provides short-term and long-term healthcare, rehabilitation services and assisted living communities throughout California and Arizona. Windsor employs professionals that provide nursing, therapeutic, sub-acute and rehabilitation care to over 4,000 patients daily.

SOURCE Windsor Healthcare