22.04.2020 11:05:00

Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market Size Worth $16.9 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global two wheeler hub motor market size is expected to reach USD 16.9 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 9.7%, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for electric two-wheelers and stringent government regulations for reducing the carbon footprint is projected to market growth. Furthermore, improved vehicle performance, reliability, and driving range are some factors that are projected to influence the demand for hub motors over the next seven years.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • The electric bike segment is expected to dominate the market in 2019 and was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2019 owing to growing penetration of electric bikes
  • The rear hub motor segment dominated the market and is anticipated to reach USD 15.7 billion by 2027. The high-power in-wheel motors are suitable for rear wheel installation as majority of the passenger weight is handled by the rear wheel. Hence rear hub motor provides better traction on the rear wheel
  • The market primarily includes power output such as below 1 kW, (1-3) kW, and above 3 kW. The below 1 kW segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 9.1% from 2020 to 2027. These motors are best suited for electric bicycles, electric skateboards, and electric kick scooters
  • Asia Pacific is projected to account for majority share of the market over the forecast period due to the presence of majority electric two-wheeler and hub motor manufacturers. The region is anticipated to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2027
  • The prominent two wheeler hub motor market participants include QS MOTOR, Heinzmann GmbH and Co. KG., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler Technologies AG and Co. KG, and NTN Corporation

Read 140 page research report with ToC on "Two Wheeler Hub Motor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Vehicle Type (Electric Bike, Electric Motorcycle), By Installation, By Motor, By Sales Channel, By Power Output, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/two-wheeler-hub-motor-market 

The increasing rate of environmental degradation through vehicular emissions has become a key concern for governments across the globe. Therefore, several governments are taking steps to promote the shift from traditional vehicles to eco-friendly transportation. Hence, the government has announced incentives on road tax, purchase tax, import tax, and low or zero registration fee for electric two-wheelers for both manufacturers and end-users. Moreover, substantial investments from automakers are estimated to cater to the increasing demand for electric two-wheelers. This, in turn, is expected to play a crucial role in the evolution of the market.

Asia Pacific dominated the two wheeler hub motor market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The region is majorly driven owing to the presence of electric two-wheeler and motor manufacturers in China. The country accounts for over 70.0% of the overall electric two-wheeler market in the region. Moreover, the growth in the electric two-wheeler industry in India, South Korea, and Japan is anticipated to trigger the demand for in-wheel motors.

Furthermore, several government regulations to promote the adoption for electric two-wheelers is one of the vital factor influencing the regional market growth. For instance, in 2018, the government of India increased financial support valued at USD 1.3 billion for electric vehicles under its FAME II program. The step was aimed at providing the demand-side incentives for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, and buses. Such initiatives are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market from 2020 to 2027.

The market is fragmented in nature owing to the presence of several key manufacturers. However, the prominent electric two-wheeler manufacturers usually undergo strategic agreements with their suppliers to bridge the demand and supply gap of the industry. Some of the significant manufacturers in the market are NTN Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; QS Motors; and Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG.  

Grand View Research has segmented the global two wheeler hub motor market based on vehicle type, installation, motor, power output, sales channel, and region:

  • Two Wheeler Hub Motor Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
    • Electric Scooter/Moped
    • Electric Bike
    • Electric Motorcycle
    • Others
  • Two Wheeler Hub Motor Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
    • Front
    • Rear
  • Two Wheeler Hub Motor Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
    • Geared
    • Gearless
  • Two Wheeler Hub Motor Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
    • OEM
    • Aftermarket
  • Two Wheeler Hub Motor Power Output Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
    • Below 1 kW
    • (1-3) kW
    • Above 3 kW
  • Two Wheeler Hub Motor Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)
    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Europe
      • U.K.
      • Germany
      • France
    • Asia Pacific
      • Japan
      • China
      • India
      • South Korea
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Mexico
    • Middle East & Africa

Find more research reports on Electronic Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

  • Electric Vehicle Traction Motor Market The global electric vehicle traction motor market size was valued at USD 1.98 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 41.6% from 2019 to 2025.
  • Stepper Motors Market The global stepper motors market size was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2018, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.
  • Automotive Motor Market The global automotive motor market size was valued at USD 31.33 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: +1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter 

 

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 413.60
4.08 %
Swisscom 520.60
1.84 %
Nestle 106.48
1.70 %
Roche Hldg G 340.60
1.46 %
LafargeHolcim 36.40
1.42 %
CieFinRichemont 53.14
-0.49 %
Swiss Life Hldg 321.60
-0.50 %
Swiss Re 69.80
-0.80 %
The Swatch Grp 186.00
-1.27 %
Adecco Group 38.62
-6.56 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08:12
SMI schielt wieder nach unten
06:21
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Neue Verkaufswelle gestartet? / Julius Bär – Neuer Abverkauf?
21.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
21.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
20.04.20
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.04.20
Die „Big Eight“ und die Abhängigkeit ihrer Währungen von Rohstoffpreisen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
16.04.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzierungen stürmischen Zeiten standhalten können
mehr
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie leicht im Plus: US-Zulassung für Testverfahren zur Krebserkennung
Analyst: Der Goldpreis dürfte noch in diesem Jahr auf ein neues Rekordhoch steigen
US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI und DAX zum Handelsende von starken Verlusten geprägt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich tiefer
Shell, BP, Eni & Co.: Anleger meiden Öl- und Energieaktien nach Preissturz
Swiss Re meldet Finma SST-Quote über Zielwert - Aktie legt zu
Credit Suisse-Aktie klar im Minus: Ethos lehnt CS-Vergütungen ab und stellt sich gegen Wiederwahl von VRP Rohner
Coca-Cola-Aktie verliert: Gewinnplus trotz Corona-Auswirkungen
SMI im Plus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
SNB dürfte im ersten Quartal Verlust von rund 30 Milliarden Franken ausweisen
Sulzer-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Sulzer setzt Prognose trotz mehr Bestellungen im Q1 aus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Plus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markte erholt sich am Mittwoch. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es aufwärts. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost gibt es am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB