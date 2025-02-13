Two-Thirds of Employees in The Philippines are Considering Changing Employers in 2025, Aon Study Finds

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’714 0.2%  SPI 16’877 0.2%  Dow 44’369 -0.5%  DAX 22’148 0.5%  Euro 0.9489 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’406 0.3%  Gold 2’904 0.2%  Bitcoin 89’373 2.2%  Dollar 0.9133 0.0%  Öl 75.0 -2.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526SGS125674092Landis+Gyr37115349Swiss Re12688156Julius Bär10248496
Top News
Änderung bei der SEC beantragt: BlackRock will Bitcoin-ETF effizienter machen
Ausblick: Siemens legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Swisscom stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Ausblick: Commerzbank stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: PowerCell Sweden AB verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
Aon Aktie [Valor: 51778893 / ISIN: IE00BLP1HW54]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.02.2025 03:59:53

Two-Thirds of Employees in The Philippines are Considering Changing Employers in 2025, Aon Study Finds

Aon
370.70 EUR -0.19%
Kaufen / Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 13/02/2025 / 03:59 CET/CEST

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 February 2025 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today released results from its 2025 Human Capital Employee Sentiment Study. The global study of more than 9,000 employees across 23 geographies, including the U.S., China, India and Japan, found that a majority of workers in the Philippines are looking at their next move and seek better employee benefits to respond to rising costs and mental wellbeing issues.

Aon's study reveals that 64 percent of employees in the Philippines are either in the process of moving employers or might seek new employment in the next 12 months. Tight competition for talent highlights the need for employers to place a strong focus on total rewards to meet the evolving expectations of their workforce.

Josef Ayson - growth lead for Talent Solutions for the Philippines at Aon said, "Competition for skilled talent is increasing across the Philippines. This affects not just Manila where the right talent is more readily available but also in cities like Cebu, Davao, and other islands within the archipelago. In such an environment, managing and retaining employees is important for firms to remain competitive. Compensation strategies based on the latest data and analytics from their own organisations as well as the market, can help companies make more informed decisions on attracting and retaining employees in this evolving workforce landscape."

The survey further revealed that medical coverage, paid time off and work-life balance programs have increased in value for the Philippines' workforce. Eighty-three percent of those surveyed said that they would be willing to sacrifice existing benefits for a better choice of benefits, illustrating the need for flexibility and personalisation.

The top five valued benefits for the Philippines workforce are:

  • Medical coverage
  • Paid time off
  • Work-life balance programs
  • Career development
  • Retirement savings

"Amid continued economic volatility and the rising cost of living, there is a growing expectation for employers to provide medical coverage and support for mental and financial wellbeing, said Cris Rosenthal, strategic advisory lead for Health Solutions for the Philippines at Aon. "Employers must rethink their approach to employee benefits balancing wages with flexible benefits to attract and retain the talent they need."

The impact of the rising cost of living has also led worker to prioritize financial wellbeing. Sixty-five percent of employees said that employers should help employees save for retirement/long-term needs and 58 percent believe employers must provide financial education. This highlights the importance for organisations to make informed decisions using insights and robust market data to create a holistic employee value proposition aligned with employee needs and expectations.

Read Aon's Employee Sentiment Study here.Hashtag: #Aon

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

Follow Aon on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon's newsroom and sign up for news alerts here.

Disclaimer
The information contained in this document is solely for information purposes, for general guidance only and is not intended to address the circumstances of any particular individual or entity. Although Aon endeavours to provide accurate and timely information and uses sources that it considers reliable, the firm does not warrant, represent or guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, completeness, or fitness for any purpose of any content of this document and can accept no liability for any loss incurred in any way by any person who may rely on it. There can be no guarantee that the information contained in this document will remain accurate as on the date it is received or that it will continue to be accurate in the future. No individual or entity should make decisions or act based solely on the information contained herein without appropriate professional advice and targeted research.

225647
News Source: Aon

13/02/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2085621&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Aon PLC Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten