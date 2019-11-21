21.11.2019 23:00:00

Two Sigma's Private Equity Business Closes on $1.2 Billion in Commitments

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Sigma announced it has closed on Sightway Capital I, LP ("Fund I"), a private investment fund which focuses on building companies in financial services and real assets. Over the past year, Sightway Capital, Two Sigma's private equity business, has closed on $1.2 billion in commitments.

Wray Thorn, Sightway's Chief Investment Officer, said, "With the closing of our first fund and the support of our new partners, we believe Two Sigma's private equity efforts are well positioned to build on the current momentum of our portfolio companies. We plan to invest this additional capital to further scale our established platform company investments and to drive long-term value for our investors."

Consistent with Two Sigma's scientific efforts in public markets, the company is committed to using data science and new technologies in private markets investing. Sightway Capital employs a flexible investment strategy focused on platform building opportunities in partnership with experienced operators and strategic partners across two asset-intensive and data-rich verticals, financial services and real assets.

Sightway Capital Fund I received commitments from a diverse group of institutional investors and has ensured deep alignment through significant internal capital commitments. Sightway Capital intends to provide investors with a differentiated investment approach relative to traditional buyout strategies.

About Two Sigma

Two Sigma's mission is to find value in the world's data. Its clients in investment management, insurance, securities, private investments and venture capital benefit from its research-led data science approach and advanced technology. The company was founded in 2001 by co-chairmen David Siegel and John Overdeck with a belief in the power of the scientific method. Today, Two Sigma has over 1,600 employees and offices in New York, Houston, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. For more information, please visit www.twosigma.com.

About Sightway Capital

Sightway Capital, Two Sigma's private equity business, focuses on building platform companies in financial services and real assets. The business employs a principal mindset and flexible capital approach with the goal of building successful business platforms with experienced operators and strategic partners. Sightway looks for opportunities in asset-intensive and data rich industries and is committed to using Two Sigma's strengths in data science and technology to help our portfolio companies, enhance our investment processes, and develop data-driven investment opportunities. For more information, please visit www.sightwaycapital.com.

Media Contact

Brittany Cash, Brittany.Cash@edelman.com
Alexandra Douglass, Alexandra.Douglass@edelman.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-sigmas-private-equity-business-closes-on-1-2-billion-in-commitments-300963426.html

SOURCE Two Sigma

