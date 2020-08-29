Two Real Estate Power Houses (Ylopo + Tom Ferry) Join Forces

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ylopo, a Complete Digital Marketing Solution for the Real Estate Industry with a widely held reputation as the technological leader in dynamic digital marketing for agents, teams, and brokerages, is extremely proud to announce its new marketing partnership with the Tom Ferry Organization and its first-ever participation in the Tom Ferry 2020 Online Success Summit this coming September. "Ylopo is absolutely honored to be included in this year's Tom Ferry Success Summit. I know that this will be the beginning of an amazing relationship between us and the most well-known coaching organization in the entire real estate industry", said Howard Tager, Co-Founder and CEO of Ylopo.

The Tom Ferry organization is widely-acknowledged as the gold standard in real estate coaching and training. Combined with Ylopo, agents and teams have the ability to complement Tom Ferry's proven methodologies with Ylopo's considerable cutting-edge technology, where agents can leverage dynamic advertising and remarketing for buyers and sellers, a dynamic video ad platform called "DyVA", and an automated AI digital assistant named Raiya, as well as dozens of other features that are among the most modern and sophisticated in the industry. According to Tom Ferry himself, "I know many of our top coaching members rely on Ylopo and absolutely love the platform and the people, so I'm extremely happy to forge this partnership with them."

The traditional real estate business model is under siege from all directions with well-funded, publicly-traded companies attempting to consolidate power by spending billions on advertising and marketing and by considerably altering their business models to wrench autonomy from the average agent, team, and brokerage. As Tager sees it, "the Ferry organization and Ylopo are both uniquely dedicated to empowering agents to succeed and even thrive during this changing landscape." With Ylopo, Ferry coaches can recommend a platform that is built to boost the agent's business and brand, that is easy to implement and use, and that truly works. With Tom Ferry Coaching, Ylopo can rely on the industry's best coaches and trainers to help their clients succeed with its Complete Digital Marketing Solution.

Ylopo, which has doubled in size in the past 24 months with over 1800 teams and brokerages and over 15,000 real estate agents using the platform, will be a featured first-time vendor at the annual Tom Ferry Success Summit, this coming September 1-3, 2020. According to the experts, this year's Success Summit will arguably be more essential than any of the previous 16 years, providing up-to-the-minute training to help agents, teams, and brokerages grow their business even in these extraordinary circumstances.

SOURCE Ylopo