29.08.2020 00:30:00

Two Real Estate Power Houses (Ylopo + Tom Ferry) Join Forces

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ylopo, a Complete Digital Marketing Solution for the Real Estate Industry with a widely held reputation as the technological leader in dynamic digital marketing for agents, teams, and brokerages, is extremely proud to announce its new marketing partnership with the Tom Ferry Organization and its first-ever participation in the Tom Ferry 2020 Online Success Summit this coming September. "Ylopo is absolutely honored to be included in this year's Tom Ferry Success Summit. I know that this will be the beginning of an amazing relationship between us and the most well-known coaching organization in the entire real estate industry", said Howard Tager, Co-Founder and CEO of Ylopo.

The Tom Ferry organization is widely-acknowledged as the gold standard in real estate coaching and training. Combined with Ylopo, agents and teams have the ability to complement Tom Ferry's proven methodologies with Ylopo's considerable cutting-edge technology, where agents can leverage dynamic advertising and remarketing for buyers and sellers, a dynamic video ad platform called "DyVA", and an automated AI digital assistant named Raiya, as well as dozens of other features that are among the most modern and sophisticated in the industry. According to Tom Ferry himself, "I know many of our top coaching members rely on Ylopo and absolutely love the platform and the people, so I'm extremely happy to forge this partnership with them."

The traditional real estate business model is under siege from all directions with well-funded, publicly-traded companies attempting to consolidate power by spending billions on advertising and marketing and by considerably altering their business models to wrench autonomy from the average agent, team, and brokerage. As Tager sees it, "the Ferry organization and Ylopo are both uniquely dedicated to empowering agents to succeed and even thrive during this changing landscape." With Ylopo, Ferry coaches can recommend a platform that is built to boost the agent's business and brand, that is easy to implement and use, and that truly works. With Tom Ferry Coaching, Ylopo can rely on the industry's best coaches and trainers to help their clients succeed with its Complete Digital Marketing Solution.

Ylopo, which has doubled in size in the past 24 months with over 1800 teams and brokerages and over 15,000 real estate agents using the platform, will be a featured first-time vendor at the annual Tom Ferry Success Summit, this coming September 1-3, 2020. According to the experts, this year's Success Summit will arguably be more essential than any of the previous 16 years, providing up-to-the-minute training to help agents, teams, and brokerages grow their business even in these extraordinary circumstances.

 

SOURCE Ylopo

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 60.12
0.50 %
Swiss Life Hldg 372.40
0.43 %
Swiss Re 73.58
0.33 %
Zurich Insur Gr 339.70
0.32 %
Sika 214.20
0.00 %
Adecco Group 47.59
-1.12 %
Lonza Grp 552.80
-1.14 %
Nestle 108.86
-1.20 %
Alcon 52.10
-1.21 %
Swisscom 504.20
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

28.08.20
Vontobel: Callable BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
28.08.20
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
28.08.20
SMI - Weg nach oben weiter verbaut
28.08.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Weiter seitwärts / EUR/USD – Unterer Trendkanalbereich erreicht
27.08.20
Euro Surges Against US Dollar Despite Negative Rates
27.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
28.08.20
Schroders: Marktschock: Wie haben die Anleger auf die Auswirkungen von Covid-19 reagiert?
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza-Partner Moderna stellt Test-Zwischenergebnisse von Impfstoffkandidat vor - Aktie tiefrot
Nestlé stösst Wassergeschäft in China ab - Nestlé-Aktie im Minus
Nach Aktiensplits bei Apple und Tesla: Experte: Weitere Unternehmen könnten folgen
Givaudan-Aktie leichter: Givaudan gibt Finanzziele bis 2025 bekannt
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO mit Verlusten
Wirecard-Aktie rutscht unter 1-Euro-Marke: Wirecard wohl seit Jahren faktisch im Minus
SMI in Rot -- DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend im Plus
Wall Street beenden Tag uneins -- SMI leichter -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Roche erhält Zulassung der FDA für FoundationOne-Krebstests - Roche-Aktie schwächer
Tesla-Aktie springt nach Analystenkommentar auf Allzeithoch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI in Rot -- DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend im Plus
Die heimischen Märkte notierten vor dem Wochenende auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex gab am Freitag ab. Die US-Börsen gingen fester aus dem Freitagshandel. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Freitag mehrheitlch Gewinne aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB