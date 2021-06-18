SMI 11’972 -0.3%  SPI 15’352 -0.3%  Dow 33’823 -0.6%  DAX 15’502 -1.4%  Euro 1.0941 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’101 -1.4%  Gold 1’776 0.2%  Bitcoin 34’394 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9207 0.4%  Öl 72.3 -0.9% 

18.06.2021 14:46:00

Two Late Model JD Norman Automotive Component Facilities to Be Auctioned by Order of the Secured Party

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Levy Associates is pleased to announce the commencement of a series of secured party sales of the assets from two complete JD Norman plants in Germany. JD Norman, a major OEM and Tier one supplier of automotive powertrain and components, shut down in 2020 after more than 30 years providing complete assembled components to companies including Mercedes Benz, Audi, Ford, VW, Fiat and Kia.

Items to be sold include lines and components to manufacture engines, transmissions and other automotive components. The Negotiated Sale of specific assets is currently underway, with a series of Online Auctions set to be conducted in July and September 2021. These sales are being managed by a global team of automotive asset specialists: Robert Levy Associates, Maynards and Gordon Brothers.

Over 1400 Late Model Assets Being Sold include:

  • Automobile Engine Components
  • Chassis Components
  • Transmission Housings
  • Over 200 CNC Machining Centers
  • Quality Assurance Equipment
  • Toolroom Equipment
  • Shop & Factory Tooling and Supplies
  • Real Estate

Offers are currently being accepted on specific assets at https://rlevyinc.com/current-sales/ and www.maynards.com 

For further information visit us at the listed websites or call the number above.

"This sale of top-quality automotive powertrain manufacturing technology represents a remarkable opportunity for our customers in the automotive industry," said Robert Levy, President of Robert Levy Associates. "Beyond that," he added, "many of the assets in this sale can be easily used to manufacture a wide variety of other products at a fraction of new cost. This equipment can be obtained for immediate delivery for those who are currently in need of manufacturing capacity, mitigating the effects of the global shortage of equipment and materials."

Robert Levy Associates specializes in crafting and executing successful bespoke monetization solutions maximizing returns for industrial assets globally, for over 40 years. www.rlevyinc.com 

Maynards expertise in consistently delivering the highest returns to customers in the equipment and machinery industry spans over a century. www.maynards.com 

Gordon Brothers has helped lenders, operating companies, advisors and investors move forward through change since 1903. www.gordonbrothers.com 

