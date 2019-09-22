Two Kenyan Athletes Claim Victories in the 2019 International Oasis Marathon de Montréal

Quebecers Ariane Raby and Philippe Viau-Dupuis win the half-marathon

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 22, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Approximately 10,430 registered runners took to the streets on Sunday to participate in the 29th edition of the International Oasis Marathon de Montréal, a musically themed Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series® event. Giving runners the opportunity to run to the Beat in Their Feet™, the Marathon de Montréal provided participants great music in a community environment as runners of all athletic levels enjoyed the sights and sounds of Montréal.

Boniface Kongin and Grace Kwamboka Momanyi from Kenya gave strong performances and reached the top step of the podium, winning the 2019 running of the Marathon de Montréal.

With a time of 2:15:18, Kongin crossed the finish line first in the male marathon, followed by Mohamed Aagab from Morocco in second place, finishing with a time of 2:19:43 while the third step of the podium belongs to Isaac Maiyo of Kenya with a time of 2:23:17. On the women's side, Kenyan athlete Grace Kwamboka Momanyi finished first with a time of 2:40:51 followed by fellow Kenyan Joan Massah in second, with a time of 2:42:46. Magarsa Tafa from Ethiopia rounded out the podium with a time of 2:46:41. Standout performance from Quebecers François Jarry and Paméla Bouvier, who finished in 5th and 6th position, respectively, place them atop of all runners representing the province.

The elite field competed for a total of $55,000 (USD) in prize money.

Marathon Podium:



Men



1st place Boniface Kongin (Kenya) 2:15:18 2nd place Mohamed Aagab (Morocco) 2:19:43 3rd place Isaac Maiyo (Kenya) 2:23:17





Women



1st place Grace Kwamboka Momanyi (Kenya) 2:40:51 2nd place Joan Massah (Kenya) 2:42:46 3rd place Magarsa Tafa (Ethiopia) 2:46:41





Half-marathon Podium:



Men



1st place Philippe Viau-Dupuis, Lachine (QC) 1:10:19 2nd place Benjamin Raymond, Laval (QC) 1:11:07 3rd place Maxime Gonneville, Québec (QC) 1:11:54





Women



1st place Arianne Raby, Repentigny (QC) 1:19:15 2nd place Sara Crouch, Chicago (USA) 1:19:51 3rd place Margot Duval (France) 1:19:59

"The Marathon de Montréal's race program represents a solid challenge for both seasoned athletes and newcomers alike. It is always inspiring to see them all surpass themselves and give everything to cross the distances of the marathon and the half-marathon. Driven by the encouragement of the crowd throughout the course, it is always with great emotion that we welcome them to the finish line," said Dominique Piché, producer and race director of the Marathon de Montréal.

Late start

During today's event, an issue with road closures caused the start of the race to be delayed. Event officials recognized it immediately and reacted quickly to correct the issue. As athlete safety is paramount, the event officials and the local authorities worked together to assure a safe Marathon de Montreal and minimize further delay.

As with all Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series events, the objective is to create an unparalleled and world-class experience. Event officials were able to count on the valuable cooperation of the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) in organizing the event. Event officials will be working with GardaWorld, the agency who was responsible for the course security and staffing of the event, to assess future changes. "We are sincerely sorry for the delays at the start of this 2019 edition of the Marathon. Our priority was to make sure everything was safe for our runners. We would like to thank our athletes and their loyal supporters, families and friends, for their understanding," added Mr. Piché.

Beyond the excitement of the elite race, runners from across the world converged on The City of Saints from all age groups to achieve their goals and celebrate in a festive atmosphere enhanced by live and local music across the course. The musically themed road race celebrated the day's accomplishments with the sounds of Montréal based funk group The Brooks delighted participants and their supporters with an electrifying performance to close an action-packed event.

Full results from the event are available here: www.runrocknroll.com/en/Events/Montreal/The-Races/Results.

For complete results from this weekend's event or for information on the 2020 event, visit RunRocknRoll.com/Montreal.

